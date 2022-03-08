NJROTC cadets active in community, introducing new programs to unit

The Mechanicsville High School and Hanover High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets have been keeping busy this academic year in school and community affairs following a lull in activity due to the pandemic. With the introduction of increased activity and new programs this year, including the start-up of its first marksmanship team and award-winning CyberPatriot team, the cadets are reaching greater heights together.

The NJROTC program located at Mechanicsville High School was established in 2000 and currently enrolls around 92 students in grades 9 through 12 from both Mechanicsville and Hanover High schools. Based on initial elective-season course selections, the unit looks to expand to over 110 cadets next year.

The program, which falls under the Hanover County Public Schools Career and Technical Education Programs, is free to cadets that join and involves both classroom instruction and extra-curricular activities of community service, academic, athletics, drill and orienteering competitions, field meets, marksmanship sports training, physical fitness training and more.

The Senior Naval Science Instructor, Commander Pete Greenwald, a retired United States Naval officer, said the unit is “like a family” and highlighted some of the benefits of joining the program.

“I think it’s that connection here in NJROTC that makes the size of Mechanicsville High School much smaller,” Greenwald said. “They come in here and find a place to belong and they connect… With the values we impart to them and with the uniforms, you knock down a lot of these walls that get built up with differences.”

The program teaches high school students its core values of “honor, courage and commitment and empower(s) them to continue their education, achieve personal and team goals, and become productive American citizens,” according to the Mechanicsville NJROTC website.

Kay Whitley, treasurer of the Mechanicsville/Hanover NJROTC Boosters, said the program brought her son, Justin, “out of his shell.” Justin is a current cadet and junior at Mechanicsville High School who has been enrolled in the program for three years.

“Just this year since September, he has just zoomed,” Whitley said. “He moved up in leadership position, he’s taken on more authority. He’s really opened up. And he really does have a sense of community with his other cadets… So I think it’s an amazing program for these young men and women, whether they want to go into the armed forces or they don’t.”

One of the leadership roles Justin recently assumed was within one of the unit’s newest programs this academic year. He was a member of the unit’s first ever CyberPatriot team, which earned first place in the January Gold Tier semi-finals National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

“The CyberPatriot program started in conjunction with Northrop-Grumman and the Air Force Association to teach these kids how to do cybersecurity, network security and finding viruses because that’s where the new threat lays,” said Chief Jay R. Kelley, the unit’s naval science instructor.

The program’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition puts teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly hired IT professionals tasked with managing the network of a small company. Through a series of rounds, participants are given a set of virtual operating systems and are given a certain amount of time to find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Justin, along with five other Mechanicsville NJROTC cadets, began competing in September 2021 and reached the semifinals in January 2022. The team ranked first in the nation in the Gold Tier All Service Division, which is comprised of Marine Corps, Army, Navy and Air Force JROTC units across the country.

“I love my cadets. They keep giving back,” Greenwald said proudly.

In addition to its new CyberPatriot team, the unit introduced its first air rifle marksmanship team this year, with the Navy purchasing new air rifles for the unit last summer.

Along with its new programs, the unit’s calendar this year is jam-packed with hosting and participating in drill meets. Cadets travel around the state throughout the academic year to compete with other NJROTC units, including in Norfolk and Loudon County, in the categories of athletics, academics, uniform and personal inspection and drills.

Greenwald said drill teams offer an important lesson to today’s youth in regard to teamwork.

“It’s about ‘we over me,’” Greenwald said. “If you stand out in an unarmed standard or armed standard drill, there is something wrong. Because you’re supposed to be together, precise and very synchronized.”

Greenwald said the unit has hosted the most meets of any of the 58 NJROTC units in Maryland and Virginia. Hosting the meets is a “great community effort,” with volunteers helping to support and appreciate the volunteer judges from the Virginia Army National Guard, Navy, Marines and more, he added.

In addition to a number of programs provided during the academic year, selected cadets from the unit participate in various remote summer programs, including a Leadership Academy that begins on June 18.

The Leadership Academy is located at Camp Pendleton, the Virginia Army National Guard base in Virginia Beach, and includes the top cadets out of the 58 regional units. Motivated instructors from JROTC programs across the state volunteer their time to help cadets build strong leadership skills with involved classroom instruction and hands-on activities throughout the week.

The unit also works to emphasize the importance of community service, with this year’s goal set to 20 hours of community service for each cadet. The unit has participated in a number of notable community programs this academic year, including helping the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #9808 provide care packages to deployed services members.

The unit organized a 911 memorial in Mechanicsville this past September, planting over 2,977 flags in front of Mechanicsville High School in honor of the 2,977 victims of the attacks. The VFW donated the flags and banners for the memorial.

In addition to community service, cadets remain involved in a number of school activities. The unit showcases its Color Guard Team before every Mechanicsville High School football game and even performs a ceremonial sword arch for the football team’s senior nights.

Despite the unit’s recent resurgence in community and school activities and involvement, they are currently in need of community donations to help pay for the team’s equipment and other operating expenses. They are also looking for funding to help build a new facility located beside the Mechanicsville High School football field specifically to meet the growing demands of the NJROTC program.