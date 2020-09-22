No action: school board delays vote on school names

HANOVER — The names on the marquees in front of the formerly named Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School have been removed, but the controversy regarding the renaming of those two campuses continues.
Hanover County School Board members took no action at last week’s meeting and delayed a vote to rename the schools for 30 days to allow additional public comment.
The panel seemingly rejected recommendations submitted by a 30-person committee comprised last month to supply names for board consideration. On Wednesday, Sept 16, the committee submitted Twin Rivers as its final selection for the former Lee-Davis campus and Mechanicsville for the middle school.
Board chairman John Axselle, Beaverdam District, said he could assure the public that Twin Rivers would not be one of the names considered for the high school.
Dr. Carol Cash headed the committee and said student input was a large factor in the final recommendations, and current and future attendees did not want Mechanicsville as the new name for the high school.
Community input expressed in a survey clearly favored Mechanicsville and that option received the most votes for both schools.
Cold Harbor board member Norman Sulser moved to rename the high school Mechanicsville and delay a vote on a new middle school name, but his motion did not receive a second.
Mechanicsville school board representative Sterling Daniel questioned the lack of geographical or community references contained in the final list of names from which the winners were selected. Submitted names like Bell Creek or Walnut Grove were not considered in the final decision.
“I was wondering if you could speak to some of the names that were high on the totals submitted by the community … that had that connection to the community but did not make it into any level of the polling,” Daniel said.
Cash said those geographical associated names were considered but the committee considered those designations too specific and feared including one community in the name might ignore another area that also attends the school.
“The students wanted to make sure the name represented the entire community,” Cash said.
Chickahominy representative Bob Hundley acknowledged that renaming a school “is a totally different ball game” from selecting a name for a new campus.
He also asked about the reasoning utilized in suggesting Mechanicsville as the new middle school name while many in the community preferred it for the high school renaming.
“Mechanicsville was less liked by the students who were at the high school level and going into the high school, and most people would have rather seen it at the middle school,” Cash said.
The board’s discussion was preceded by a public comment period that featured a number of speakers who expressed displeasure with the committee selections. Many cited a failure to include the community in the discussions and a final choice that seemed to them like the panel had not considered input received from citizens.
Cash said the committee was aware that Mechanicsville received the most submissions, but said the group was operating under the assumption that officials desired new names that were not currently in use in Hanover County.
Other speakers asked how the system could afford to change names during a period where budgets are tight, and Coronavirus issues are making balancing that spending plan even harder.
The committee formed to select names for board considerations consisted of students, parents, educators and community stakeholders and met in a series of meetings beginning last month. After narrowing down the list of selections to 14, three were chosen as finalists for each school, and one finalist was selected from that group for each school.
Cash, a lifetime educator with a resume that includes assignments as principal at Lee-Davis and Hanover high schools, said names were selected relying on dictates contained in the policy that stated potential names.
She said they should reference geographical locations, environmental features or historical considerations.
She praised the work of the committee. “Our discussions included a whole variety of viewpoints and that weren’t all in line with each other,” Cash said. “But, I have to tell you the level of civility that is rarely exhibited was shown in this particular situation and I really appreciated that. You just don’t see that level nowadays on Facebook and other social media.”
Cash said the rationale cited for the Twin Rivers name for the high school included several factors. “It pays homage to the Pamunkey and Chickahominy rivers, which provide the natural boundaries for the school community,” Cash said. “It is a unique name that does not overlap with any existing HCPS (Hanover County Public Schools) school or any other high school in Virginia.”
She explained the choice of Mechanicsville for the middle school renaming “is easily identifiable to anyone in the Mechanicsville community.”
“The names submitted for the school board’s review bridged the work of the committee and the input received from the community,” Cash said. “Although Mechanicsville was the overall choice for both the middle and high schools … it was not the top choice for the committee because that choice was not in alignment in what we saw as the current tradition in our county where every school has its own unique name.”
The committee chose Twin Rivers and Creek Run because they were the strongest choices. “Because of the committee’s acknowledgment of the survey results, it submitted Mechanicsville and Twin Rivers as the final choices,” Cash said.
She said some students on the committee were frustrated with the difficulty of balancing community input with the rationale of the committee.
“The students on the committee were eager to be a part of a new beginning for their school community and focused on bringing forth that perspective when they were deliberating,” Cash said. “They thought the renaming committee worked hard to select appropriate and inspirational names for the middle and high school, and they would resonate with their peers and be responsive to the community at large.”
While a majority of members on the board expressed appreciation for the committee’s work, it was evident the panel was not prepared to accept their final choices.
“Citizens are telling me that we ignored what the citizens wanted done,” Sulser said, noting the large differential in votes for Twin Rivers and Mechanicsville. “I think the way the committee voted is causing the community to lose even more confidence in us. More than 1,400 citizens said they wanted Mechanicsville High School and the committee ignored them.”
Axselle was not ambiguous regarding his feelings about the recommended names, and suggested the board take more time to examine the issue and reach a decision at the October meeting.
“I think you are hearing us showing concern over the recommended names, and, while we thank the committee for everything you’ve done, I think there is hesitancy for us to seriously consider the Twin Rivers name,” Axselle said. “We’re having grave concerns with that name.”
Some citizens have pointed out the name Twin Rivers is prevalently displayed throughout King William County and has no historical connection with Hanover.
“Some names weren’t given the appropriate consideration because they weren’t there and I think the community ... might still stay with Mechanicsville and look at the middle school differently,” Axselle said.
Since the renaming discussion was included in the information section of the agenda, no action was required but the board reached consensus on a 30-day delay.
“I think we should vet this and really look hard it at it,” Axselle said. “We need to listen to this community. We are hearing your concern.”
In a related action, the board approved a budget amendment allotting $495,000 to be used in the renaming effort.
That appropriation funds gym floor resurfacing, athletic uniforms, new signage and other adjustments necessitated by the renamings.
Assistant superintendent Terry Stone asked board members to approve a plan that transfers $280,000 from the contingency fund and moves funds from other categories to supply the remaining funds.
The board unanimously approved the request.