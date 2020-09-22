No action: school board delays vote on school names

She said some students on the committee were frustrated with the difficulty of balancing community input with the rationale of the committee.

“The students on the committee were eager to be a part of a new beginning for their school community and focused on bringing forth that perspective when they were deliberating,” Cash said. “They thought the renaming committee worked hard to select appropriate and inspirational names for the middle and high school, and they would resonate with their peers and be responsive to the community at large.”

While a majority of members on the board expressed appreciation for the committee’s work, it was evident the panel was not prepared to accept their final choices.

“Citizens are telling me that we ignored what the citizens wanted done,” Sulser said, noting the large differential in votes for Twin Rivers and Mechanicsville. “I think the way the committee voted is causing the community to lose even more confidence in us. More than 1,400 citizens said they wanted Mechanicsville High School and the committee ignored them.”

Axselle was not ambiguous regarding his feelings about the recommended names, and suggested the board take more time to examine the issue and reach a decision at the October meeting.