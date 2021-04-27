No injuries reported in fire

MECHANICSVILLE – Multiple crews with Hanover Fire/EMS responded to a blaze that extended to the second and into the attic of a house in the 8200 block of Melinda Kay Court in the Laurel Meadows subdivision of Mechanicsville.

Battalion Chief Gregory R. Martin, who serves as public information officer for Fire Chief Jethro Piland III, said the fire broke out Monday, April 19, on the front side of the building in the garage of the two-story wood frame house. He also said there were no injuries reported and the residents all escaped.

“Fire extended to the second story and into the attic space before being extinguished,” Martin said. That evening, the fire was marked under control with salvage and overhaul operations having taken place.

The Hanover County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

“We encourage you to have working smoke alarms on each floor of your home and outside each sleeping area, and recommend smoke alarms greater than ten (10) years be replaced,” Martin added.