 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries reported in fire
0 comments

No injuries reported in fire

  • 0
Multiple crews respond to blaze at Laurel Meadows house

Fire broke out on the second floor of this house in the 8200 block of Melinda Kay Court on Monday, April 19. The blaze spread into the attic.

 Photo courtesy of Hanover Fire/EMS

MECHANICSVILLE – Multiple crews with Hanover Fire/EMS responded to a blaze that extended to the second and into the attic of a house in the 8200 block of Melinda Kay Court in the Laurel Meadows subdivision of Mechanicsville.

Battalion Chief Gregory R. Martin, who serves as public information officer for Fire Chief Jethro Piland III, said the fire broke out Monday, April 19, on the front side of the building in the garage of the two-story wood frame house. He also said there were no injuries reported and the residents all escaped.

“Fire extended to the second story and into the attic space before being extinguished,” Martin said. That evening, the fire was marked under control with salvage and overhaul operations having taken place.

The Hanover County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

“We encourage you to have working smoke alarms on each floor of your home and outside each sleeping area, and recommend smoke alarms greater than ten (10) years be replaced,” Martin added.

Anyone needing assistance with smoke alarms can contact the Metro Richmond Chiefs Smoke Alarm Hotline at 1-888-537-5967.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Supervisors OK FY2022 budget

HANOVER -- The Hanover County Board of Supervisors approved a $513 million FY2022 budget and five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) last Wed…

Jim EDWARDS
News

Jim EDWARDS

EDWARDS, Jim, age 79, passed away at his home in Quinton, Virginia, on April 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Dan (Lynda); dau…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News