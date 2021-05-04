Nominees are . . . 6 seek Cold Harbor, South Anna HCSB seats

She has more than 25 years of sales, marketing and business development and is currently assisting with economic development in Petersburg.

Following the emergency declaration, Evko said the school board was faced with enormous challenges and pressing decisions. “The enormity of the decisions that weighed on us was great,” Evko said. “I am most proud of the fact that we were able to offer face-to-face learning as an option for all of our students.”

Evko said she hopes to return to the board and complete a full term. “I am asking for reappointment because I think I can still add great value to the board and I’d like an opportunity to fill out a full term.”

Evko said she’s ready to confront pressing issues like capital improvements and the upcoming strategic plan.

Also seeking the South Anna seat is Aleisha Miles, the parent of two children in the Hanover system. Miles works in the banking and financial services field and said she has served as a parent volunteer in several capacities.

“I would love to give back by lending my skills and knowledge to Hanover County Public Schools,” she said.