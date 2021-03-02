Nora T. Taylor SHORT

SHORT, Nora T. Taylor, 77, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Short; and her brother, Hyman Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy S. McCray (Stephen); and two sons, John Stacy Short and Derek Lee Short; grandchildren, Sean, Connor and Lauren McCray; and sister, Barbara Ann Yeattes. Nora graduated in 1965, from East Carolina University and worked over a year for the Virginia Deptartment of Health, Education and Welfare in Richmond, Va. After that, she became a homemaker and devoted her life to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fix Ministry, 4465 Mount Olive Cohoke Rd., King William, Va. 23086. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.