Norma McMANUS

McMANUS, Norma Poole, 83, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James McManus; parents, Elsie and Mike Wehr; brother, Frank Jr.; sisters, Fay Cridlin and Barbara Lee. She is survived by her son, William Neal Allanson (Nancy); grandchildren, Melissa Allanson and Jace Allanson (Jenna); and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved flowers, gardening, her pets and spending time with her friends with a glass of wine. She was a longtime member of Redeemer Catholic Church. The family received friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a service was held at 10 a.m. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.