McMANUS, Norma Poole, 83, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James McManus; parents, Elsie and Mike Wehr; brother, Frank Jr.; sisters, Fay Cridlin and Barbara Lee. She is survived by her son, William Neal Allanson (Nancy); grandchildren, Melissa Allanson and Jace Allanson (Jenna); and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved flowers, gardening, her pets and spending time with her friends with a glass of wine. She was a longtime member of Redeemer Catholic Church. The family received friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a service was held at 10 a.m. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Norma McMANUS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
BEAZLEY, Chris. Friends, family and the go-kart racing community are mourning the loss of Chris Beazley, 43, of Mechanicsville. Chris passed a…
Compass Christian Church is launching the church’s second annual “Cruise-In Event” this month to benefit another family grappling with childho…
The Tools 4 Teacher store is gearing up for its second school year with exciting plans underway to expand the program’s reach into Hanover Cou…
SIMPSON, Linda Jean Bauer, of Mechanicsville, born in Philadelphia, Pa., went to be with Jesus on Sept. 6, 2022. She is reunited with her pare…
The Virginia State Conference NAACP announced an upcoming campaign entitled “Why We Can’t Wait” advocating for elected school boards in all ar…
ENGLAND, Charles Edward. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Charles passed from this life to the next surrounded by his children, their spouses; and his b…
The Hanover County School Board faced an evening of heated responses to a proposed transgender and non-binary bathroom and locker room policy …
Project officials announced that the county’s Connect Hanover universal broadband initiative is officially underway during last week’s board o…
THOMPSON, Rhonda Smith, 45, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Aug. 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Hockelman II; and h…
MECHANICSVILLE — Mechanicsville High School has suspended its football program pending the results of investigations into allegations of hazin…