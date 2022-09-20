 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norma McMANUS

  • 0
McMANUS

McMANUS, Norma Poole, 83, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James McManus; parents, Elsie and Mike Wehr; brother, Frank Jr.; sisters, Fay Cridlin and Barbara Lee. She is survived by her son, William Neal Allanson (Nancy); grandchildren, Melissa Allanson and Jace Allanson (Jenna); and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved flowers, gardening, her pets and spending time with her friends with a glass of wine. She was a longtime member of Redeemer Catholic Church. The family received friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a service was held at 10 a.m. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris Beazley

Chris Beazley

BEAZLEY, Chris. Friends, family and the go-kart racing community are mourning the loss of Chris Beazley, 43, of Mechanicsville. Chris passed a…

Linda SIMPSON

Linda SIMPSON

SIMPSON, Linda Jean Bauer, of Mechanicsville, born in Philadelphia, Pa., went to be with Jesus on Sept. 6, 2022. She is reunited with her pare…

Charles ENGLAND

Charles ENGLAND

ENGLAND, Charles Edward. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Charles passed from this life to the next surrounded by his children, their spouses; and his b…

Rhonda THOMPSON

Rhonda THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Rhonda Smith, 45, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Aug. 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Hockelman II; and h…

MHS football program suspended

MHS football program suspended

MECHANICSVILLE — Mechanicsville High School has suspended its football program pending the results of investigations into allegations of hazin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News