Norma VERMEER

VERMEER, Norma Giannatelli, 88, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Norma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Dick Vermeer. Norma and Dick were a perfectly devoted couple whose marriage spanned nearly 60 years. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth, Catherine and David (Terecia); and grandchildren, Charles, Jeanetta (Ruevon), Anna, Mary, Sarah and Jytte. Norma's love for her family was the most important facet of her life. Professionally, she had a passion and commitment towards teaching elementary school children the knowledge and skills they would need as they went forward in their lives. In order to provide the best enrichment to all the children she taught over a 30-year career, Norma obtained a master's in education to enhance that obligation. After retiring from the Petersburg Public School system in the 1990's, she focused her devotion on her children and grandchildren. Norma's Catholic faith was another especially important aspect of her life which supplied her great wisdom and guidance for those she loved. Her deep adoration of family and ever patient insight will be missed. There will be a void in all of those who knew and loved her. Norma will be laid to rest at a private ceremony with family at St. Mary's Columbarium and Consolation Garden in Henrico, Virginia.