Norma W. WUERTZ

WUERTZ, Norma W., 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., "Mom," "Grandmom," "Ms. Norma," "Firecracker Granny" and "Aunt Norma." Known by many names, Norma will be greatly missed. Born on the Fourth of July, her personality matched her birthdate. Those who knew her described Norma as positive, energetic, loving, feisty, spunky and a firecracker! Norma passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Truman Wuertz; parents, Lucy and Carl Jacoby; brother, Eddie Semran. Born 1937 in Newark, N.J., she graduated from Weequahic High School. She tried her hand at several careers, ultimately retiring as a timekeeper at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital, N.J. Norma had a heart for advocacy and served in several offices in the Clerical Workers of America Union prior to retiring. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Molenkamp (Rusty); son, Stephen Andreini (Beth); grandson, Matthew Molenkamp (Anya); granddaughter, Erin Costides (Dustin); stepgranddaughter, Kali Bramble; great-grandsons, Michael and Alex Molenkamp; nieces, Donna Semran (John) and Wendy Webster. Norma enjoyed 25 years post-retirement, spending time with family, socializing with neighbors and attending outside events and going to the Moose Lodge. Her favorite activities were going to church, playing golf, solving crossword puzzles, watching old westerns and driving around in her red Honda. A special joy was spending time with the family dog, Ameila. Funeral services will be planned later, where her ashes will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton, N.J. If someone wishes to honor Norma's life, contributions in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital may be made.