‘Not Detected’ in COVID terms

Here’s where the cautionary bit comes in: The lab report does not say my result is “Negative.”

Instead, it says, “Not Detected.”

You may be guessing the punch line at this point. … Yes, there is a difference between “Negative” and “Not Detected.”

In my years as an environmental regulator reviewing toxic substance monitoring reports, I never saw a report that said a chemical was not present. If the substance was detected, there would be a number representing the concentration of the pollutant in the sample. If the sample was not detected, there would be some notation like “DL” that was shorthand for “below detection limit.”

Most biological or chemical assays are only so sensitive in that there must be a minimal amount of whatever of interest for the test to register. That is referred to as the detection limit. At or above that minimal amount, the test can quantify how much is there.

But, if the amount of the thing of interest is below the detection limit, you cannot do the opposite and conclude it is not in the sample. It might very well be in sample, but in an amount too small for the test to be able to measure.