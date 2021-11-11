 Skip to main content
Nov. 11 Veterans Day closings for Hanover County facilities
Veterans Day

Hanover County’s six solid waste convenience centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Hanover County government offices also will be closed that day in observance of Veterans Day.

Branches of the Pamunkey Regional Library will be open on Thursday, Nov. 11.

