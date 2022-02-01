O B YANCEY, III

YANCEY, O B, III, departed this life early on January 25, 2022, at age 69, ending a long, hard-fought battle with cancer that he endured with humility and perseverance. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Yancey; daughter, Kathy Carroll (Craig); sons, Frederick A. Dearhart Jr. (Laura) and Bryce Yancey (Melanie); sister, Kathy Lee; nine grandchildren, Erick, Murphey, Avery, Kensi, Ruby, Carson, Daniel, Maggie and Jessi; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, O B "Bill" Yancey Jr. and Margaret "Maggie" Yancey; and sister, Evelyn Hembree. O B followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by becoming a carpenter and general contractor. Ultimately, he became a master craftsman, then started and ran his own custom cabinet-making business, Woodwright's Cooperative. O B was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Hatcher Cole Associate Lodge in Mechanicsville for many years and served as president. He was an honorary member of the West Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad in Montpelier and supported the squad with special events. O B was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for both hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member of Walnut Hill Hunt Club in Caroline County, serving as president, and was a member of the Bassholes Fishing Club at Lake Gaston. The family wishes to thank the Virginia Cancer Institute staff (notably Dr. M. Kelly Hagan), the bone marrow transplant team at VCU for their help in his long battle with cancer and Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for its care and support in his final days. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 4, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 276, Montpelier, Va. 23192.