Oakley W. “Tripp” Hogg, III

HOGG, Oakley W. “Tripp” III, 52, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of four wonderful years, Kathie Hogg; children, Oakleigh, Delaney, and Elle Hogg; step-children, Mary Beth, Mandy, and Josh Ratchford; father, O. Woodland “Woody” Hogg, Jr. (Pam); mother, Susan Hogg; sister, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hogg; brother, Jonathan Hogg; step-brothers, Kris (Lauren), Bryan (Tatiana), and Bradley (Ashleigh) Boykin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Tripp was a 1991 graduate of East Carolina, where he was a member of Sigma Epsilon and served as Class President; he was a loyal ECU Pirate his entire life. He was an icon in the real estate industry, selling thousands of homes in the Hanover area. Tripp was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, and loved everything water related. He was a faithful and loving husband, father, and son. The family received friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. A celebration of Tripp’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made to the ECU Alumni Association – Oakley Woodland Hogg, III Scholarship Endowment. Checks should be made payable to the ECU Alumni Association and can be mailed to: ECU Alumni Association, 901 E. 5th Street, Mail Stop 305, Greenville, NC 27858-4353. Online gifts can be made at give.ecu.edu. Be sure to put “Oakley Woodland Hogg, III” on checks or under “additional options” when donating electronically.