ODHF honors local veterans with a D.C. trip to remember

Local veterans were given the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. last month, with the Old Dominion Honor Flight (ODHF) providing a meaningful day of police escorts, visiting war memorials and a heartfelt “welcome back” brigade in honor of their service.

The trip, which took place on Oct. 22, marked the third ODHF mission and offered veterans from the Richmond and Newport News areas a free, jam-packed day of site seeing and ceremonies with provided transportation and meals.

“It really is all about taking the vets to D.C. – at no charge to the veteran – to see the memorials that were built to honor their service and sacrifice, and to say thanks on behalf of the nation for their service,” said Steve Combs, ODHF vice president.

ODHF operates under the Honor Flight Network, which is a national network of independent “Hubs” working together to honor the nation’s veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to the nation’s memorials. With the first Honor Flight launched in 2005 with pilots flying World War II veterans to Washington, D.C., the idea quickly caught on and Hubs began to sprout up around the country, with this year marking the 250,000th veteran flown through the program.

The ODHF Hub was founded in 2019 and launched its first mission in November 2019. After several delayed trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to conduct their second mission in April 2022.

ODHF Mission 3 had two departure points, with two buses travelling out of Newport News and two buses departing from the American Legion Post 175 in Mechanicsville. Out of the 84 passengers on the two Richmond-area buses, 18 were from Hanover County, Combs said.

Combs said it was “really a community attraction,” as Hanoverians gathered in the morning to send off the veterans in style. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office assisted with stopping traffic for the buses; the Mechanicsville High School NJROTC cadets lined flags on the route as veterans boarded the buses; community members stood along the road to wave farewell signs as the buses pulled out of Mechanicsville; and Virginia State Police offered a police escort all the way up to Quantico – their first destination of the day.

The four buses together visited the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, and the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery before making a final stop for dinner at American Legion Post 320 in Spotsylvania.

Every veteran is paired with a volunteer Guardian who serves as their personal escort for the day. Photographers, EMTS and other ODHF team members are also on-hand throughout missions, with snacks and a boxed lunch provided on the bus throughout the day.

“The Changing of the Guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery is probably the highlight of everyone’s day,” Combs said.

Honor Flight Hubs are awarded a special privilege by Arlington National Cemetery for their buses to drive up to the amphitheater, which is in front of where the ceremony is held, and for special seating to accommodate for veterans in wheelchairs.

Although the tomb guards are traditionally not allowed to speak during the ceremony, they always scuff their heels as a special salute to Honor Flight veterans, Combs said. Visitors during the trip were also able to speak with the guard that was on duty.

Jim Wright, a Mechanicsville resident who was a participant on the Mission 3 trip and served for 30 years in the military, said his first viewing of the ceremony was particularly memorable.

“I enjoyed it because I guess the solemnness of it and the precision in which they performed it – very professional, and it was kind of a heartwarming event,” Wright said.

“It can be a very emotional day for the veterans, and for the Guardians and for team members like me,” Combs said.

He said another moving visit was to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, as a majority of participants were Vietnam War veterans.

“We go to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and for some of the vets they’ve maybe never been, or they go and they’re finding the names of buddies that were lost in Vietnam,” Combs said.

ODHF Mission 3 participant and Vietnam War veteran Ronnie Rust, a Hanover County resident who had never before seen the memorial, placed a rose on the name of a fallen friend that was printed on the wall.

Rust’s most memorable experience of the day was their arrival back home. Hanover Fire-EMS welcomed the veterans back with an American flag flying from a ladder truck as family members waved signs and cheered.

“It made you feel like you were actually appreciated because, at the time, the Vietnam War was not the most well-liked conflict that the United States has been involved in,” Rust said.

Combs said he has received a number of emails from veterans commenting on how much the return home meant to them.

“We of course make a big point to say thank you, and some of the vets will say, ‘No one’s ever said thank you for your service. No one has said welcome home.’ And that’s what we do,” Combs said.

Wright and Rust encourage interested community members and veterans to try applying for an upcoming ODHF Mission, as it offers a worthwhile and educational experience for all.

“It’s a very interesting tour because it kind of gives you an insight of why you are a veteran and, you know, what’s behind you being a veteran,” Wright said. “So it is a worthwhile trip for a veteran.”

Rust said it is an especially meaningful experience for younger generations to learn sides of history that they may never learn in school.

“You just got to talk about it – that’s how we remember,” Rust said.

Combs encourages any interested veteran who served in uniform from World War II to the Vietnam War along with interested community members to apply for the free trip as a veteran or a Guardian. Guardians are asked to make a $100 contribution to cover some of the trip’s expenses, which is additionally supplemented with community donations.

They are currently accepting veteran and Guardian applications for their Mission 4 trip scheduled for April 22, 2023, through the ODHF website, which provides both an easy online application and a printable PDF copy with mailing information. They operate on a first come, first served basis, with World War II veterans prioritized. They already have between 25 to 30 veterans who have applied for Mission 4.

Combs said while they have not yet run out of seats, the maximum number of veterans they can take per bus is around 24. If they run out of seats, applicants will be prioritized for the next mission.

He offered final remarks on why he enjoys participating in ODHF as a team member.

“My reward… is the smiles, the tears, and just the chance to say, ‘Thank you,’” Combs said.