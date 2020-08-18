Officials outline, refine face-to-face return to school

ASHLAND -- When classrooms in Hanover County Public Schools open for face-to-face instruction on Sept. 8, more than 6,000 students won’t be there.
That represents the number of parents who opted for a virtual-only instruction for at least the first semester of next year’s session. Latest figures indicate about 63% of HCPS students have selected face-to-face instruction for the upcoming semester.
About 9% of the county’s teaching staff has opted for virtual-only instruction for the first semester, but an additional 128 teachers said they might be willing to participate in remote instruction.
Jennifer Greif, assistant superintendent for Instructional Leadership, updated Hanover County School Board members on the return to learn plan at last week’s meeting, but acknowledged administrators continue to work through a number of issues regarding the opening.
Less than four weeks prior to the scheduled opening of county schools, Greif said the system is experiencing a slightly higher number of vacancies than in past years.
“We are definitely seeing more requests than usual for a leave of absence for the upcoming school year, but right now we are holding steady with about 30 vacancies in our teaching force,” she told board members.
For students attending face-to-face classes, start times have been staggered to allow more efficient drop-off of students and reduce large gatherings of students in one spot.
Elementary schools will begin at 7:30 to 8:10 a.m. and end from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., while secondary schools will begin from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. and depart campus from 3:30 to 4 to p.m. Online classes are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. for elementary students and secondary instruction begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
“We don’t want everybody arriving and departing school at the same time,” Greif said.
In order to ensure social distancing on school buses, double-back or additional routes will be necessary to accommodate students who request transportation.
Greif said parents have responded well to the system’s request for them to provide transportation when possible.
Bus routes will be announced in late August, slightly later than usual due to the unique nature of the transportation challenges.
Prior to Greif’s presentation, a number of public comments read during the meeting focused on the need for a fully virtual opening for most students, and pointed out several perceived flaws in the county’s evolving plan.
Some speakers questioned a procedure that allows teachers to opt for virtual assignments, but does not guarantee a return to their routine classrooms once they choose face-to-face instruction.
There also was a question regarding temperature checks and Hanover’s decision not to utilize them. Assistant superintendent Mandy Baker said checking each student would impact instruction time, and said checks are only one means of detection. School officials are tasking parents to check students each day before school for any symptoms.
Other speakers opposed the plan that includes the creation of a new virtual-only school, and the effect that could produce in communities that have established long-term and lasting relationships within their home school. Those commenters said virtual instruction that mirrors the classroom would allow students to maintain those relationships.
Greif said officials have considered that and other communication, and agreed that a student’s connection with their home school, even in a virtual setting, is important.
“We’ve been working on this and we’ve developed some strategies to keep that connection,” she said. “Some of the different ideas that we are implementing is a different type of counseling model and this will keep our students connected with their home school counselor. We know this is very important,” she added.
She said virtual students will be encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities based at those home schools, and elementary virtual classes will be organized so there are familiar faces in each class.
“While a class won’t be 100% from any one elementary school, we will ensure that students are clustered so that they recognize faces as they are doing their synchronous learning,” Greif said.
JROTC classes also will be closely tied to established communities and offered to online and in-class students at all three of those programs.
Parents of virtual students also are encouraged to remain active in their home school PTOs, and continue other connections with the campus.
Greif said the plan is poised to react to reclassifications from Governor Northam, and, while the system is opening under Phase III recommendations, it’s also designed to transition when the need arises.
“If we have to go out for Phase II or, quite frankly, if we have to do a quarantine, there will still be that continuity of learning that is so important, and that learning would be directed by the teacher who knows the student best and not as a pre-packaged option from the division, which is where our emergency plan landed last spring.”
With a changing set of conditions and circumstances, it’s anybody’s guess what other alterations might be necessary to facilitate a successful return to the classroom, and superintendent Michael Gill said that moving target requires flexible responses. He also acknowledged the difficulty parents encounter when considering best options for their students.
“This is a situation, this pandemic and our response on a return to learn, has created some very deep and passionate feelings,” Gill said. “Not only are we talking about the public health concern but we’re also talking about those that are most precious to us — our students.”
Board members voiced unanimous support of the return to learn plan following Greif’s presentation, an outline they had previously approved at last month’s meeting.
“I think this is a good plan and I’m confident it will be a successful operation,” board chair John Axselle, Beaverdam District, said.
Students begin school in Hanover County on Sept. 8. The school board plans to conduct its first in person meeting in months that evening beginning at 7 p.m. at an as yet undisclosed location. Officials are attempting to obtain a larger space to allow social distancing during the meeting.