CLARKE, Orlin Randolph "Randy" Sr., passed away peacefully in his home on April 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Pam Collins; his two brothers, Edward Clarke and Herman Clarke; and his brother-in-law, Frankie Smith. Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Gloria Faye Clarke; his three sons, Orlin Randolph Clarke Jr., Bruce Clarke and Keith Clarke; and by seven grandchildren, Jessica Clarke, Trevor Clarke, Orlin Randolph Clarke III, Andrew Ramsey, Holly DiBlasso, Jasmine Clarke and Courtney Clarke; as well as his three sisters-in-law, Mae Clarke, Judy Carlton and Maude (Shug) Simms. Randy was born in Richmond, Va. and was a long-time resident of Powhatan, Va., where he and his wife raised their family. Randy worked for Philip Morris for 33 years and served in the United States Army for 12 years. He was a member of the Powhatan United Methodist Church, a patriot of the NRA and a long-time member of the Moose Lodge #1840. In his later years, Randy could frequently be found tinkering in his garage, working on his model railroad, or spending time with his family. First and foremost, Randy was a family man. Second, was his love for animals; especially the dogs he loved and cared for over his lifetime. Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, followed directly by the burial at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Powhatan United Methodist Church. The family would like to especially thank Traditions Hospice for their compassion and care.