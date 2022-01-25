Otho Dickenson MITTERER

MITTERER, Otho Dickenson, 94, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 20, 2022. Born May 17, 1927 to the late Arthur J. and Kate Kelley Mitterer; he was also preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Geneva “Jenny” Mitterer; sisters, Bernice Mitterer Jennings and Mildred Mitterer Hicks; and grandson, Travis H. Grodski. Otho is survived by his daughters, Gayle Mitterer of Wisconsin and Darlene “Micky” Grodski of Chester; two granddaughters, three great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Mitterer of California; as well as two nieces, Becky Levy (Robert) and Kathy Martin (Bobby). He grew up in the Barton Heights area in the Northside of Richmond, and graduated in 1944 from John Marshall High School, where he was a member of ‘A’ Company in the Cadet Corps. Otho proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the tail end of WWII. After his military service, he went to work in the Railway Postal Service, which was a branch of the Post Office Department and discontinued in 1967. At that time, Otho was transferred to the Mechanicsville Post Office, and a year later was promoted to Post Master. He served in that position for 17 years until his retirement, and then worked in the Cash Flow Department at Kings Dominion. Otho was a member of Washington Henry Lodge # 344, AF & AM, Hanover Ruritan Club, VFW Post 9808, American Legion Post 175, Mechanicsville Businessman’s Association and was a member of “The Greatest Generation.” He was an outstanding, kind and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who truly will be missed. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Vol. Fire Dept., 8493 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or Eastern Hanover Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.