HALL, Otis Lee, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away February 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Otis was born on April 13, 1933, to Alice Rice Hall and William Cary (Dick) Hall, both deceased. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine "Cathy" Finotti Hall; his sister, Mary Josephine "Jo" Page; two nieces, Freda Sergi (Sergio), Tammy Page; and his five stepchildren, whom he claimed as his own children, Lauren Sienko (Chester), Ron Dennard (Kyoko), David Dennard (Pam), Tammy Wright (Scott), Sunny McGann; and his former son-in-law, Jamie McGann. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Kloyce Dennard, Nic Dennard, Coleman Wright, Jacob Wright, Aidan McGann, Kameron Dennard, Evan Dennard, Ava Dennard; and his great-granddaughter, Aralyn Dennard. Otis was very involved in his community and started the East Hanover Rescue Squad. He was past National Director of Ruritan National and held many other offices within the Ruritan clubs over the years. Otis served as a Hanover County Planning Commissioner for seven years and was on the Hanover County Electoral Board for three years. He was a member of the Washington Henry Masonic Lodge #344 and the Richmond East Moose Lodge, both in Mechanicsville, Va. Otis was also a loyal member of the breakfast club that met each week in the Mechanicsville Drug Store. Otis worked at MCV/VCU in the Biomedical Engineering facility, designing and fabricating tools and equipment for use in medical research and in the medical field for patient use. He retired as the director of the facility after 34 years. Otis then went to work for Southern States at the fertilizer division in King William County. When he retired the second time around, he followed in his father's footsteps and went back to his first passion of farming and raising livestock. Otis had many friends and was fiercely loyal to them, often spending time with Barry Shalowitz, whose friendship he treasured. His family will dearly miss him and most will agree that a man like Otis can never be replaced! A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. To view the service via live stream please visit www.reellyfeproductions.com Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.