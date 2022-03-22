HALL, OTIS LEE, April 13 1933, to February 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by eldest biological daughter, CYNTHIA DALE HALL (April 28, 1954 to July 13, 1964, Woodland Cemetery in Ashland, Va). He is survived by two biological daughters, Cheryl Rogers and Carla Lane; and one biological granddaughter, Victoria Dale Lane.
OTIS LEE HALL
