OWEN, Danielle Elizabeth, 46, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Brock; sons, Greyson and Brayden; parents, Elaine and Michael Lally; mother-in-law, Trudy Bishop; father-in-law, Peter Owen; brothers-in-law, Bradley Owen and Chris Owen; and many close friends. Danielle was a very strong-willed and spirited person. She loved the beach, shooting pool and spending time with her friends and family. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, 5061 Hopewell Rd., New Kent, Va. 23124. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

