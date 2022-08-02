Pamunkey libraries feature traveling zoo

The Pamunkey Regional Branch Libraries brought free family fun to a new level last week, featuring the traveling zoo of Jack’s Jungle for the first time ever. The trailer made its way through Goochland, Rockville, Montpelier, Mechanicsville, Atlee, Ashland, Hanover, King William, King and Queen, and West Point Branches throughout the week, drawing hundreds of community members to each stop on its library tour.

Jack’s Jungle, or the “Zoo That Comes To You,” is a mobile zoo that first came to be in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. Jackson Baugus, founder and owner of Jack’s Jungle, has held a passion for animals and sharing his knowledge with others for most of his life. From his exotic veterinary clinic experience and working as an educator at the Virginia Zoo, Baugus sought to reach more people and “spread [his] enthusiasm for these wonderful creatures far and wide.”

Baugus said his new business has been “a dream” and has seen great success since the beginning. They are currently fully booked through next March and have brought the trailer to birthdays, school events, corporate events, festivals, campgrounds, day camps and more. They are working to expand their services to include a mobile petting zoo featuring cows, goats and more.

“I like giving people the chance to experience animals they don’t usually get to see up close,” Baugus said.

Based in Chesapeake, Virginia, Jack’s Jungle boasts around 150 animals with the trailer carrying a select 28 in mobile enclosures to events, which are not their permanent enclosure. Their tour through the Pamunkey Regional Library branches featured snakes, bunnies, chickens, iguanas, an African bull frog, leopard gecko, Chinese water dragon, alligator, Asian water monitor, macaw and more.

Duke the tortoise was a crowd favorite among library visitors. While waiting in line to step into the mobile jungle, children had fun petting and chasing the speedy tortoise under the supervision of Grayson Ferguson of Jack’s Jungle.

Ferguson said the most enjoyable aspect of bringing the traveling zoo to communities far and wide is “seeing people light up when they see the animals.”

“Even though it doesn’t seem that exotic to us, sometimes it’s super exotic to everyone else,” Ferguson said. “And the more we grow, the more exotic we get, the more we can present to everyone… It’s just super fun.”

Local library branches attracted herds of visitors throughout July 26’s hour-long tours of Mechanicsville, Atlee and Ashland despite the day’s occasional rain showers and humidity.

Kicking off the morning of zoo adventures was the Mechanicsville Library, which drew a crowd of over 250 attendees from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Atlee Branch drew around 300 attendees from 1 to 2 p.m., with a long line wrapping around the library at the start of the event.

Henrico resident April Parrish and her daughter, Chloe, saw the event was a perfect “free activity to brighten up [their] summer” and refused to be dissuaded by the bustling line. Circling back around toward the end of the event to beat the initial rush, Parrish said she was happy they came back to experience the unique attraction.

The Ashland Branch Library was the final stop for the traveling jungle’s Tuesday tour, which attracted 275 attendees despite the afternoon’s rain. The Ashland Branch additionally featured an indoor gallery of zoo animal books and coloring pages for children to explore and check out.

Awnali Mills, the Ashland Branch’s youth services librarian, said the event proved to be a great success, as anytime an “event leads to learning, [they] are happy campers.”

“The children were very excited and wanted to tell me all about the critters they’d seen,” Mills said, describing how many even checked out books in the gallery to investigate the new critters they discovered.

Mills said the opportunity for children to interact with these critters in person is ultimately beneficial for overall reading comprehension.

“The more experiences we give them, the greater vocabulary they have to use to describe what they’re seeing and learning,” Mills said. “And so anytime we have these kinds of experiences and we say, ‘What’s an amphibian?’ then we investigate ‘What is a reptile?’ All of those are considered background knowledge, and that helps your comprehension later on when you read.”

Anne-Marie Parrish, branch manager of the Atlee Branch Library, said animal programs are “a win for everyone” as they “spark interest” and a “desire for more information” among children and parents alike.

“I always like to point out that even readers that are reluctant readers, or maybe don’t love reading, you have to find that interest,” Parrish said. “And if it’s something that they find passion in or that they’re interested in and they want to learn… that’s a win for the community.”

“I think we have to feed our hobbies, our interests, you know, and things that get us excited about life,” Parrish added. “And I think animal programs in general do that for kids. And then of course, if the kids are happy, then the family’s happy… And it gives the chance for parents to interact and talk with each other.”