Pamunkey libraries kick off summer reading festivities

Pamunkey Regional Library branches have begun launching fun, interactive ocean-themed summer bashes in celebration of this year’s summer reading program theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Earlier this month, the Mechanicsville Branch hosted around 325 community members for their outdoor June 4 “Summer Reading Kickoff Party.”

The event featured live performances by the Mustangs Dance Team and the library’s own hula group, a Kona Ice truck, bubble toys, sidewalk chalk, giant Jenga and Connect Four, a beanbag toss, cornhole set and indoor book sale. The library was also visited by Hanover Fire-EMS firefighters, the sheriff’s office and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Niki Bernett, the branch’s youth services librarian, said they aimed to cater to all ages at this year’s kickoff party, which returned in 2022 after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we really wanted it to be a ‘welcome back to the library post-COVID’ and tried to get all ages,” she said, as the day included chair yoga in the library’s meeting room for older patrons.

The Atlee Branch librarians launched their own “Summer Reading Kickoff Patio Party” on Wednesday, June 15, which was followed by the Ashland Branch’s “Summer Reading Extravaganza” on Saturday afternoon.

The Atlee Branch’s kickoff party drew a crowd of over 150 visitors with at least 100 new sign-ups for the summer reading program. The event featured a selfie station, cornhole game on the lawn, refreshments, bubbles, prize giveaways, popsicles and a fish craft table. Anne-Marie Parrish, the branch manager, read aloud “I’m the Biggest Thing in the Ocean” by Kevin Sherry for a children’s story time.

The Ashland Branch’s weekend party featured water games in the spirit of the program’s aquatic theme, with members of the fire department even offering their water hoses for entertainment. Visitors also crafted ocean animals using recycled materials.

“The goal of the summer reading kickoff is to let people know about summer reading and get them to sign up for the program and answer their questions about it,” said Bernett. She said visitors who signed up for the reading program were able to pin an ocean animal to the Mechanicsville Branch’s “ocean wall” during the party.

The purpose of the summer reading program is to keep children engaged with reading all summer long and prevent the “summer slide,” she said.

“Students who don’t continue reading and learning through the summer then start the school year at a deficit,” Bernett said. “And we’re trying to avoid that by keeping them reading and active and learning all throughout the summer.”

Parrish added the program aims to promote the enjoyment of reading among all ages and said “you’re never too old for summer reading.”

“Our big thing as libraries in general is to promote literacy all the way around,” Parrish said. “Lifelong learning never stops.”

The program challenges each participant to reach 1,000 points by Aug. 31 by logging in their daily minutes spent reading or number of books read through the app and website READsquared. Participants can also earn points by filling out a bingo card for their respective age group or by completing missions offered on the app, such as checking out a cookbook and trying out one of the recipes. Paper copies are also available for book logging and bingo.

“So it’s not just about reading,” Parrish said. “There’s an interactive piece to it, which I think is really fun.”

Awnali Mills, youth services librarian at the Ashland Branch, said the program aims to appeal to even the most reluctant readers with its variety of activities. Participants can also earn points by listening to an audio book or reading a magazine, newspaper, graphic novel, and a number of other media outside of novels.

“So even if kids aren’t thrilled with reading, we’re trying to make it very accessible for those kids as well,” Mills said.

The “Read-to-Me” category is designed for children who can’t read on their own yet but earn points by sharing stories with a parent, grandparent, caregiver or any independent reader.

“There’s nothing better than having an adult caregiver and a child sitting down to enjoy reading together,” Parrish said. “It’s just a really great building block to lifelong learning and curiosity.”

The “Reader” category is designed for independent readers up to age 12; “Young Adult” is for teens aged 12 to 17, and “Adult” is designed for readers aged 18 and up.

All participants who complete the program will earn a certificate and a raffle ticket to apply toward the prize drawing of their choice, with each category featuring prizes unique to the age group. There will be six “Read-to-Me” winners, six “Reader” winners, six “Young Adult” winners and 11 “Adult” winners. “Read-to-Me” children are also gifted a small toy of their choice upon completing the program.

Readers of the three younger-aged categories are additionally entered into a weekly drawing to win a free book at their local branch library.

Pamunkey Regional Library calendars are packed with aquatic-themed events throughout the summer in the spirit of the reading program.

The Atlee Branch held a “Crafternoon” on Saturday for visitors to decorate a beach ocean canvas and will host “take-and-make” opportunities in coming months featuring take-home ocean-themed crafts, including an otter paper bag, whale sock puppets and mermaid puppets. A “Gyotaki Fish Printing” event is scheduled for July 9 and will invite participants to print the unique art onto their own T-shirts or pillowcases.

Upcoming programs at the Ashland Branch include a “Submarine Escape Room” on July 23, an interactive “Sharknado” movie night in August and an upcoming visit from the travelling zoo of Jack’s Jungle on July 26.

The Mechanicsville Branch will host a take-and-make program in August for homemade jellyfish lanterns and a Goldfish cracker taste test in July. Interested participants can pick up pre-packaged bags filled with unique Goldfish flavors on July 26 and join Bernett on Zoom on July 29 to guess the flavors and rank their favorite crackers.

Library branches encourage community members to check out their festive, ocean-themed decorations, including the Ashland Branch’s impressive coral reef crafted from recycled materials, sunken ship, kelp forests and measuring station for kids to compare their size to a variety of ocean animals.

“Come to the library. It’s a great place to be and there’s a lot of things to do,” said Parrish. “And it’s also a nice, quiet space if you just need to take a break.”

“We have so much to offer at the library,” said Mills. “We are here to help people, and we’re here for our community. And that’s why we do our jobs, and that’s why we love our jobs.”