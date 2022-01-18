Pamunkey Regional Library launches ‘Instant Shakespeare’ series

ASHLAND – Pamunkey Regional Library’s Ashland Branch kicked off the new year with its first ever “Instant Shakespeare” event held this month. With each month featuring a different Shakespeare play, the event aims to bring a new and exciting approach to the famous playwright’s work.

All community members are welcome to spend the day reading and rehearsing the script and, with props provided, conclude the evening with a read through of the play broadcasted to family and friends via Zoom.

This month featured “Hamlet,” with 16 participants in attendance and led by program-organizer Becki Jones. Jones brought edited scripts, nametag sashes, simple props and costumes for participants to use. Spending the day reading through the scripts, analyzing some of the trickier language and assigning roles, participants were able to produce a final staged reading in less than seven hours.

Carol Sutton-Abaire, the public services specialist of the Ashland Branch Library, said the event was a “huge success.” According to Sutton-Abaire, there was a mix of age groups who participated, with children, teens and adults playing together and filling the day with “lots of laughter.”