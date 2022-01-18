Pamunkey Regional Library launches ‘Instant Shakespeare’ series

ASHLAND – Pamunkey Regional Library’s Ashland Branch kicked off the new year with its first ever “Instant Shakespeare” event held this month. With each month featuring a different Shakespeare play, the event aims to bring a new and exciting approach to the famous playwright’s work.
All community members are welcome to spend the day reading and rehearsing the script and, with props provided, conclude the evening with a read through of the play broadcasted to family and friends via Zoom.
This month featured “Hamlet,” with 16 participants in attendance and led by program-organizer Becki Jones. Jones brought edited scripts, nametag sashes, simple props and costumes for participants to use. Spending the day reading through the scripts, analyzing some of the trickier language and assigning roles, participants were able to produce a final staged reading in less than seven hours.
Carol Sutton-Abaire, the public services specialist of the Ashland Branch Library, said the event was a “huge success.” According to Sutton-Abaire, there was a mix of age groups who participated, with children, teens and adults playing together and filling the day with “lots of laughter.”
“Once you get into Shakespeare, it’s delightfully humorous,” Sutton-Abaire said. “And I think the kids that were involved had no idea of that, and it was eye-opening to them. That Shakespeare is actually fun and not something you have to stretch through at school.”
Sutton-Abaire said the production was not meant to be professional but a relaxing day of fun. Props were dropped and lines were twisted while laughter rang in the air. Fun roles were divided equally amongst the players, even casting three different people to play Hamlet.
“[Jones] is a very dynamic person and obviously loved doing it,” Sutton-Abaire said. “She knows how to get everyone involved and make sure nobody is sitting on the sidelines too long.”
Jones has organized similar Shakespeare productions at other locations, such as directing a Thomas Dale High production titled “Hamlet: Deconstructed” in 2010. She previously worked at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London.
With the library currently operating with a maximum capacity of 20 people per room, family and friends may watch the final staged readings over Zoom. Future “Instant Shakespeare” productions may move outside to allow for in-person viewings in the springtime.
Next month’s event will be held on Feb. 12 and will feature the notorious love story of “Romeo and Juliet.” Registration is required for attendees through the library system’s website, www.pamunkeylibrary.org. Face coverings must be worn at all times during the program, excluding those with a medical or religious exemption. More information about the event and what to bring is additionally provided through the website.