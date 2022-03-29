Pamunkey Woman’s Club celebrates 90 years of service

MECHANICSVILLE – The Pamunkey Woman’s Club recently gathered at the Mechanicsville Baptist Church to celebrate the club’s 90 years of dedicated volunteerism to Hanover County and communities across the world.

“We’re really excited to celebrate this milestone of 90 years and the difference that we’ve made in our community,” said Pamunkey Woman’s Club president Debbie Mitchell at the March 21 monthly meeting. “And I just thank everybody that’s here today as part of our group and just remembering all of the people that have been here in the past.”

The club was first formed by eight charter members in March 1932 and went on to sponsor the Pamunkey Junior Woman’s Club in 1935. The club is the Mechanicsville-based member of the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), which is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. The GFWC was founded in 1890 and currently holds around 80,000 members across the globe.

The gathering celebrated the Pamunkey Woman’s Club’s rich history of giving back to the community, with Mitchell sharing a few significant community service projects that members have participated in since the club’s birth.

According to Mitchell, the club became a “beehive of activity” during World War II, with members helping the County Rationing Board by making bandages, knitting, sewing and selling war bonds. The club also played an important role in the rehabilitation of the historic Garthright House by raising funds to renovate and furnish the home after a fire.

In addition, the club established a park between the old and new court building in the Hanover Courthouse in 1983 by planting a tulip poplar from seeds that George Washington planted at Mount Vernon.

Today, the club currently consists of 17 members, with a few having participated in the club for over 20 years. Virginia Darnell, the club’s former president, has been a member for over 50 years.

“We’re small but effective,” said Cindy Modzelewski, the club’s membership chairman. Modzelewski has been a member for around nine years and participates in other local women’s clubs in the area.

Nine decades after it was created, the club continues to find new ways to serve communities both locally and afar through a series of themed programs developed throughout the year.

“We all really enjoy doing things for our community and feeling like we’re contributing,” Mitchell said.

Following the model of the GFWC, the Pamunkey Woman’s Club holds a series of programs throughout the month that follow one of its core community service themes: arts and culture, civic engagement and outreach, education and libraries, environment, and health and wellness.

This month’s theme is health and wellness, with the 90th anniversary celebration featuring a “Healthy Pot Luck Luncheon” that consisted of healthy and nutritional dishes created by and shared among members. Members took turns during the meeting sharing the recipes of their dishes in order to promote healthy eating, including recipes for a chickpea salad, low-calorie Jell-O salad, mini muffins and more.

Last month followed the education and libraries theme, with members touring the new Atlee Branch Library for the first time. In April, members will be visiting the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in honor of the club’s arts and culture month.

“We’re always looking for organizations, groups or things happening in the county that we can learn more about,” Mitchell said. By following different programs each month, the group additionally aims to educate its members on a variety of different topics.

According to Mitchell, the group seeks new guest speakers from various organizations to educate club members and interested community members on new topics, including previously hosting a guest speaker to discuss the differences between Alzheimer ’s disease and dementia.

If they plan on hosting a guest speaker from a nonprofit organization, club members will begin collecting items or building care packages that will benefit the organization’s mission in the months leading up to the visit, Mitchell said.

“We’re always collecting things,” she said, mentioning a variety of community service programs that the group participates in throughout the year.

One of the club’s year-long initiatives is collecting soda tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which is a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the health and well-being of children and their families by providing a number of support programs. Mitchell said the club collected about 10 pounds of soda tabs earlier this year and is currently collecting more.

The club also annually supports the mission of Operation Smile, a national organization of doctors who visit developing nations to provide children with safe cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries in areas where it is needed the most. The Pamunkey Woman’s Club creates care packages of toys, toothpaste and other items for dental hygiene that are gifted to the children after their surgeries.

The club’s local initiatives include putting together hygiene kits for the Hanover Safe Place located in Ashland. The Hanover Safe Place offers emergency shelter, 24/7 hotline services, safety planning, court advocacy, counseling and many more services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The club is also one of the oldest organizations that continuously offer support to the Mechanicsville High School scholarship program. Members additionally provide yearly donations to Hanover High School, the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department, Pamunkey Regional Library branches, Hanover Christmas Mother, Hanover Adult Center, Feed More and other local organizations.

“Just being exposed to things in the community and new ideas is one thing that joins a lot of us to the group,” Mitchell said.

She and other members reflected back on their initial interest in joining the club and the fond memories they have made over the years with one another.

“I wanted to get out and meet new people,” Mitchell said. “And so that kind of got me involved, but I’ve just really enjoyed all the leadership that I’ve developed over the years.”

Gerri Nolan, one of the club’s newest members, said she joined the group due to an interest in local volunteer opportunities.

“I was looking for something with community service and wanted to find something where I could really get involved,” Nolan said, who joined the club a few months ago.

Modzelewski said she really enjoys the social aspect of women’s clubs and sought similar comradeship after moving from Connecticut to Mechanicsville.

“So for me it was kind of twofold: to get to know new women and get to know this corner of the Richmond area,” Modzelewski said. “And I really liked the activities that we plan, both for educational and for fun.”