Pandemic does not deter economic development efforts

“That doesn’t mean that people aren’t struggling in the retail space. What is does mean is that those leases are still in place,” Thomas said.

He said it will take an additional six to eight months to fully assess local impacts on retail space.

The county also has engaged in an ambitious effort to increase building space for industrial investment. Thomas said those efforts are paying off and the county has more options for prospective industrial investment.

“Through our speculative building program, we have been able over the past 18 months to develop approximately one million square feet of new space …. and a majority of it is being leased up,” Thomas said.

Regarding unemployment and labor force statistics, Hanover began 2020 with a historically low unemployment rate of 2.4 percent. During the pandemic, it spiked at about 8.9%, but has steadily declined to its current 4.4% rate.

Thomas said 1,500 new jobs were added last year, but most of those gains were negated by the spikes in unemployment during the pandemic.

Annual salaries in the county have enjoyed a steady increase during the past five years, enjoying a 20% percent increase over that period, and recording a 2% increase in the 2020 report.