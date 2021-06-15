Parks & Rec to present Tunes & Tasty Tomatoes July 1 and 15

ASHLAND -- Enjoy a summer evening with Hanover County Parks and Recreation as the staff celebrates the Hanover Tomato from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at Pole Green Park, located at 8996 Pole Green Park Lane in Mechanicsville.

Each event welcomes RoseMary’s delicious Hanover Tomato cuisine, select agricultural and artisan vendors and tomato tastings.

Enjoy live music from the band En’Novation, RB & Soul Band that will be sure to get you up and dancing! En’Novation will take the stage at 6 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, Vertigo will perform at Courthouse Park at 7232 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. Enjoy live music from this diverse band playing hits from the 1970s through today for all genres!

The $10 fee covers: single person admission; add tomato tasting and one (1) bag of delicious Hanover Tomatoes for $5.

Pre-registration required for each event, for those 13 and older. Ages 12 and under are admitted free of charge.

Links: