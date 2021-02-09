COLLIER, Patricia Ann, 86, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The matriarch of five generations, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Dean Collier; and is survived by her children, Jimmy Collier (Vann), Beth Bryan and Gretchen West (Leif); seven grandchildren, Christina Morgan (Mark), Jason Collier (Ciara), Jeremy Bryan (Baily), Joshua Bryan, Travis West (Ashley), Alexis West and Maci West; 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; brother, Billy Powell (Edith); as well as a niece, nephew, extended family and friends. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 2 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021. Interment followed in Washington Memorial Park.
Patricia Ann COLLIER
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – Town Manager Joshua Farrar reviewed a budget amendment totaling $460,000 from a Community Development Block Grant for Fiscal Year 20…
HOGG, Oakley W. “Tripp” III, 52, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of four…
ASHLAND— Hanover County is proceeding at full speed pace to vaccinate its citizens, and those efforts were greatly bolstered last week with th…
No one is exactly sure when the State Water Control Board will schedule a special meeting on the pending Wegmans‘ Department of Environmental …
MECHANICSVILLE -- CodeBlue Technology, a provider of comprehensive computing technology solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, announced…
For the first time since he left the White House on Jan. 20, 1981, Jimmy Carter did not attend last Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe …
Former Pack leader proud of Scout’s actions, tradition of all volunteers
(Editor’s note: Today we launch a series of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) submitted by Hanover County government, including the Hanover Co…
MECHANICSVILLE -- A 6½-month-old rescue named Alabama, known as Allie, will be taking part in Puppy Bowl XVII on Feb. 7 on Animal Planet. She …