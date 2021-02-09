 Skip to main content
Patricia Ann COLLIER
Patricia Ann COLLIER

COLLIER

COLLIER, Patricia Ann, 86, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The matriarch of five generations, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Dean Collier; and is survived by her children, Jimmy Collier (Vann), Beth Bryan and Gretchen West (Leif); seven grandchildren, Christina Morgan (Mark), Jason Collier (Ciara), Jeremy Bryan (Baily), Joshua Bryan, Travis West (Ashley), Alexis West and Maci West; 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; brother, Billy Powell (Edith); as well as a niece, nephew, extended family and friends. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 2 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021. Interment followed in Washington Memorial Park.

