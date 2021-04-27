 Skip to main content
Patricia BLEDSOE
Patricia BLEDSOE

BLEDSOE

BLEDSOE, Patricia “Pat” Bottoms, 79, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on March 30, 2021. She is now reunited with her infant daughter, Susan Elaine Bledsoe; and parents, Annie Mae Davenport and Oliver Bottoms. She leaves behind three children, Terry Perkins (John) of Mechanicsville, Va., James “Jimmy” Bledsoe Jr. (Mary) of West Point, Va., and Kenneth Bledsoe (Patricia) of Jonesville, Va.; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held in Jonesville, Va. at the Cooney/Bledsoe family cemetery on May 8, at 10 a.m.

