Patricia HARDING

HARDING, Patricia Trice, 79, of Mechanicville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. and Nannie Garnett Trice; sister, Theresa (her twin); aunt, Ethel; and uncle, Russell Harris. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Robin Harding-Dunn (Patrick); grandsons, Andrew Dunn and Samuel Dunn; and sister, Shirley. Patricia retired from Henrico County as a data processor. She was also an active member in the youth group at Shalom Baptist Church and Mechanicsville Horse Riding Club, both with her daughter. A graveside ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Association at mymsaa.org/donate.