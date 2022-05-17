 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia HARDING

  • 0
HARDING

HARDING, Patricia Trice, 79, of Mechanicville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. and Nannie Garnett Trice; sister, Theresa (her twin); aunt, Ethel; and uncle, Russell Harris. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Robin Harding-Dunn (Patrick); grandsons, Andrew Dunn and Samuel Dunn; and sister, Shirley. Patricia retired from Henrico County as a data processor. She was also an active member in the youth group at Shalom Baptist Church and Mechanicsville Horse Riding Club, both with her daughter. A graveside ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Association at mymsaa.org/donate.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas WHITE, Jr.

Thomas WHITE, Jr.

WHITE, Thomas James "Tommy" Jr., 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was a beloved husba…

Christopher YACKLON

Christopher YACKLON

YACKLON, Christopher Alan, 25, of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers…

Elaine NELSON

Elaine NELSON

NELSON, Elaine Marie Klindt, died April 2, 2022, at age 92. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 58 years, Robert Parke…

Orlin Randolph CLARKE

Orlin Randolph CLARKE

CLARKE, Orlin Randolph "Randy" Sr., passed away peacefully in his home on April 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Pam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News