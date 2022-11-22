Patricia KNIGHT

KNIGHT, Patricia Poole, 83, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jane L. Poole; and a daughter, Janna K. Salvant. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Carl B. Knight; son, Brad Knight (Laurie); and grandchildren, Brandon Knight, Justin Salvant, Ashlee Salvant, Emily Salvant and Megan Salvant; two brothers, James Poole Jr. and C. Michael Poole (Denise); and her forever friends, Glenn and Mary Lou Paine. Together with her husband, they founded an electrical contracting business and lighting supply business, where she worked until 2013 when she retired due to illness. Patricia enjoyed spending time at the river house, fishing and boating. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. The family wishes a special thank you to At Home Care Hospice, Jaritza, Samantha and Melanie. The family received friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 18, 2022. Interment followed at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
