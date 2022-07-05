Patricia MOORE

MOORE, Patricia “Pat” McCallister, went home to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on June 25, 2022. Pat was known for her selflessness, always putting the needs of her family and friends ahead of her own. She was the ultimate wife, mother, Nana and friend. Born in Asbury, W.Va., Pat moved to Richmond, Va. after graduating from high school to pursue a career in cosmetology. Soon thereafter, she met the man who would become her husband and they brought three wonderful sons into the world. Much of Pat’s time was spent supporting her sons in school, little league and other activities. Volunteerism was important to her, as evidenced by the many hours she devoted in her early years to the various little league programs, her involvement with PTA’s in various capacities, including President, dispatching for the local rescue squad and serving her Lord at Immanuel Baptist Church where she and her husband, Ken, were married on September 2, 1961. More recently, she and Ken volunteered for several years at the Lackey Free Family Medicine Clinic in the Williamsburg/Newport News area, and after moving to Glen Allen, headed up the Loving Arms homebound ministry at Winn’s Baptist Church, the Church that they attended until she was stricken by Alzheimer’s disease. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Perry and Madeline Burns McCallister; her grandson, Alex Moore; her sisters, Kayle Harvey and Elaine Allen; and her brothers, Kenneth, Keith and Lael McCallister. In addition to her husband, Ken; she is survived by her sons, Andy (Karen) of Woodbridge, Va., Mark (Lynne) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Brian (Julie) of Mechanicsville, Va.; and five grandchildren, Mallory Makel (Alex), Sarah Baker (Noah), Anna Moore, Jake Moore and Abbie Moore. She is also survived by six brothers, Bobby, Eddie and Joe McCallister of Redding, Calif., Perry and Jimmie (Shirley) McCallister of Livermore, Calif. and Garry (Frances) McCallister of Alderson, W.Va.;and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Pat’s caregivers, Deanna Dolan, Claudia Charles, Ellen Blunt, Olinda Brevard and Sandy Redd, and Pat’s hospice nurse, Mary Paschall, for their wonderful care. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Winn’s Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Winn’s Baptist Church, 12320 Winns Church Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059 or the Alzheimer’s Association. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.