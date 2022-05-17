Patricia NUERNBERG

NUERNBERG, Patricia Anne Daugherty, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and James Daugherty Jr. She is survived by her son, Albert N. Pembroke Jr.; sisters, Bobbie Tinsley and Jean Marshall; nieces, Jan Osborne (Wayne) and Holly Marshall; nephews, Bryan Tinsley (Beverley), Bernie Marshall Jr., Kevin Tinsley and Chris Marshall; great-nephews, Brandon Osborne (Chelsy) and Willden and Sawyer Tinsley; great-nieces, Lexy Marshall, Lilya and Emmerson Tinsley; and her longtime friend, Carolyn Payne. The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a memorial service that followed promptly at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory can be made to your favorite charity.