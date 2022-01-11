 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Pressly HANES
Patricia Pressly HANES

HANES, Patricia Pressly, 83, of Mechanicsville, was called home on January 1, 2022, to be with her Heavenly Father. Pat is survived by her three children, Teresa Groome, Sam Hanes and Melissa Camp; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

