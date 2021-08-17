Patricia Walker

WALKER, Patricia B., 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia. On Thursday, August 5, 2021, we unexpectedly said goodbye to the most loving, selfless, caring, beautiful Momma, Daw Daw, Grandma and Mimi there ever was. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Ulysses T. Walker. She was survived by her six children, Steve Walker (Brooke), Mike Walker (Missy), Becky Vidra (Mike), Tommy Walker (Stephanie), Karen Vaughan (Richie) and Luke Walker (Traci); and ten grandchildren, Zachary (Rachelle), Amber, Savannah, Jacob, Caitlyn, Kylie, Avery, Ulysses, Fauna and Madison. She was a devoted Jehovah's Witness who loved to share bible truths with everyone she met. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 21 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Please contact a family member for the link. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the worldwide work of Jehovah's Witnesses, at donate.jw.org.