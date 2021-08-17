WALKER, Patricia B., 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia. On Thursday, August 5, 2021, we unexpectedly said goodbye to the most loving, selfless, caring, beautiful Momma, Daw Daw, Grandma and Mimi there ever was. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Ulysses T. Walker. She was survived by her six children, Steve Walker (Brooke), Mike Walker (Missy), Becky Vidra (Mike), Tommy Walker (Stephanie), Karen Vaughan (Richie) and Luke Walker (Traci); and ten grandchildren, Zachary (Rachelle), Amber, Savannah, Jacob, Caitlyn, Kylie, Avery, Ulysses, Fauna and Madison. She was a devoted Jehovah's Witness who loved to share bible truths with everyone she met. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 21 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Please contact a family member for the link. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the worldwide work of Jehovah's Witnesses, at donate.jw.org.
Patricia Walker
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica Ashley Morgan, daughter of Bryant Morgan and Stacy Morgan of Mechanicsville, VA, and Charles Dylan Pearson, son of Charles and Dawn Pe…
At a public hearing last month, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors voted to deny an application for a zoning request in the Beaverdam Dis…
Virginia Absher
Hanover County’s belated 300th Birthday Celebration continued last week with Hanover Night at The Diamond. The event featured $3 tickets for t…
Ashland is experiencing what some may consider a pressing but pleasant financial situation.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Political sign resulted in vandalism
Congratulations to Managing Editor Melody Kinser on her retirement
Hanover County Administrator John Budesky announced last week a new public/private partnership designed to provide internet service to areas t…
Saturday, Aug. 14