Patrick Henry rumbles past Mechanicsville in high-scoring 64th Tomato Bowl

A rowdy Mechanicsville crowd on the opposite side of the field, plus an abnormally warm November evening at Patrick Henry High School, didn’t stop the Patriots from rolling over the Mustangs 48-27 at home to close out the regular season.

The 64th edition of the Tomato Bowl was waged mostly on the ground. PH, 6-4 heading into next week’s Region 4B playoffs, recorded 366 rushing yards, 20 more than Mechanicsville had passing and rushing combined.

“I always like to run the ball, kind of see where we’re at,” Patrick Henry coach Ken Wakefield said. “We know that they’ve got some guys that gotta play both sides of the ball, so you kind of lean on them a little bit.”

On senior night, it was appropriately the seniors that shone the brightest: both Gracyn Ross and Shamar Williams recorded two touchdowns apiece.

Ross and junior quarterback Grayson Johnson were explosive early, both hitting the 100-yard rushing mark by the end of the first half — Ross at 100 and Johnson at 103.

After a three-and-out from Mechanicsville to start the game, Patrick Henry got going immediately with a rushing touchdown from Johnson, whose 76-yard rumble put the Patriots on the board with 8:28 to play in the opening quarter.

Caeden Walters hit Aaron Maxie for a 65-yard Mechanicsville score, but the Patriots responded less than a minute later with a 71-yard Ross touchdown run.

Both teams put up 14 in the opening quarter, Mechanicsville evening things up with a 2-yard Colby Messe touchdown run.

PH took control in the second quarter on a pair of long pass touchdowns, one a 47-yard bomb from their other quarterback, Jayden Brown, to Cole Sylvia, and the other from Johnson to Williams.

Even then, the Patriots’ ground-and-pound offense ruled, and PH led 28-14 at the half while the passing game put up just 63 yards.

Once the second half began, PH put together a series that shaved nearly 5 minutes off the clock, featuring a fourth-down conversion that eventually led to a Greg Foster Jr. touchdown.

Despite another meticulous Mechanicsville scoring drive that ticked off more than 7 minutes and a successful onside kick, Patrick Henry’s defense held fast to force a punt.