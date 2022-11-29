Patrick MARTIN

MARTIN, Patrick Gary "PG," 70, of Glen Allen, Va., peacefully passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Martha Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Ferguson; grandson, Parker Ferguson; three brothers, Dorsey Williams (Sheila), Tony Martin (Lynn) and Michael D. Martin (Milly); his faithful companion, Pam Leitch; three nephews and seven nieces. Pat graduated from Benedictine High School in 1970. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as an MP. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed watching the Yankees and the Redskins play, as well as NASCAR races. Pat had a personality like no other. And there was no one like PG. He had a mind of his own and nobody would change that. Pat was good-hearted and took care of everyone. He had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. He had so many friends from Benedictine, and throughout his life. Pat was true blue and was the best friend a person could have. He would stand by your side through anything. Pat loved his family, and his family loved him deeply. Pat will be missed greatly by all who knew him, and it is truly a void in their lives that he is no longer with them. His memories will be with them forever. At the end of the day, they will say "Salute" to keep his memory fresh. They love PG, and he taught them how to really appreciate life. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
