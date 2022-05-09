Paul WEIMER

WEIMER, Paul A. Sr., passed into his Savior's arms surrounded by family and holding the hand of his wife, Bettie, his soulmate of 69 years. His legacy of kindness continues through his three children, Brenda Fields (Ronnie), Cindy Hatmaker (Dennis), Paul Jr. (Bubba) and his wife, Theresa; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will gather to celebrate his life privately. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.