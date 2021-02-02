LONGAN, Paulette Blackwell, left this world on January 3, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Thelma Brooks; her sister, Teresa Greene (Glen); her niece, Joanna Callaway (Dwayne); and lifelong best friend, Diana Sadler (Harry). She was predeceased by the light of her life, her daughter, Mandy; her father, Thomas Brooks; and her brother, Russell Blackwell Jr. She was a longtime Deputy Clerk of Hanover Circuit Court and also worked at Henrico Circuit Court and Hanover Social Services. Paulette will forever be remembered for her kind and caring nature, always finding opportunities to do for others. She was deeply devoted to her friends and family and will be dearly missed by many. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Paulette Blackwell LONGAN
