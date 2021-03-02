 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peggy Ann (Lincoln) BURNS
0 comments

Peggy Ann (Lincoln) BURNS

  • 0
BURNS

BURNS, Peggy Ann (Lincoln), of Mechanicsville, Va., born September 22, 1941 in Oklahoma City, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our savior February, 22, 2021. She and her husband served the Lord in churches and mission work throughout the United States, including Family Life Baptist Church in Ashland, Va. She will be missed by her loving husband of 60 years, William Burns; her children, Jack (Becky) Burns, Elizabeth (Phil) Grimes and Christian Joy (Chad) Anderson; along with her six grandchildren, Abby (Kentaro) Crocket, Emily, Ian and Olivia Burns, Zack and Micah Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Gail Lincoln; and sister, Bea Dozier. She has joined her precious daughter, Virginia Gayle; her parents, Jack and Millie Lincoln; her sister, Jackie; and her brothers, Jimmy and Johnny Lincoln. Visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Va., March 4, at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.  

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

County offering COVID vaccines
News

County offering COVID vaccines

ASHLAND— Hanover County is proceeding at full speed pace to vaccinate its citizens, and those efforts were greatly bolstered last week with th…

News

More vaccination questions answered

(Editor’s note: The following FAQ – frequently asked questions – was compiled by Michelle Barnett, Hanover County public information specialist.)

Oakley W. “Tripp” Hogg, III
News

Oakley W. “Tripp” Hogg, III

HOGG, Oakley W. “Tripp” III, 52, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of four…

William Kent Sahnow
News

William Kent Sahnow

SAHNOW, William Kent, “Billy,” 83, went to his heavenly home February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hillsman and V…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News