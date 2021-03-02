Peggy Ann (Lincoln) BURNS

BURNS, Peggy Ann (Lincoln), of Mechanicsville, Va., born September 22, 1941 in Oklahoma City, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our savior February, 22, 2021. She and her husband served the Lord in churches and mission work throughout the United States, including Family Life Baptist Church in Ashland, Va. She will be missed by her loving husband of 60 years, William Burns; her children, Jack (Becky) Burns, Elizabeth (Phil) Grimes and Christian Joy (Chad) Anderson; along with her six grandchildren, Abby (Kentaro) Crocket, Emily, Ian and Olivia Burns, Zack and Micah Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Gail Lincoln; and sister, Bea Dozier. She has joined her precious daughter, Virginia Gayle; her parents, Jack and Millie Lincoln; her sister, Jackie; and her brothers, Jimmy and Johnny Lincoln. Visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Va., March 4, at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.