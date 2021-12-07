Performance Food Group project result of combined efforts

Gov. Ralph Northam announced in November an $82 million investment in Hanover County by Richmond-based Performance Food Group (PFG) that will bring 125 jobs to Hanover County.
The national food service and distribution company plans to build a regional distribution and sales center in the Cardinal Commerce Center located north of Cedar Lane on Route 1 to service operations.
After emerging from a competitive process that included North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Hanover was tapped and the company announced plans to build a 325,000-square-foot facility at the South Anna District site earlier this month.
“Since the company’s founding in Richmond in 1885, Performance Food Group has called Virginia home,” said Performance Food Group Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer George Holm. “With our new state-of-the-art food distribution facility in Hanover, Performance Food Group reaffirms its commitment to Virginia, our associates, and our valued customers. Virginia’s talented workforce and business-friendly environment will continue to fuel Performance Food Group’s plans for growth,” he added in a statement issued by the Governor’s office earlier this month.
Hanover County Director of Economic Development Linwood Thomas said the project is a result of a combination of efforts by state and local officials.
“Performance Food Group had a choice in where to locate, and we thank the company for choosing Hanover County,” said Thomas. “This announcement is a prime example of the importance in the investment of site development at the local level in conjunction with the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. The project would not have been possible without the zoning in place and Tier 4 designation provided by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”
Thomas noted the significance of the new project when contacted last week.
“Performance Food Group’s investment in Hanover County will bring over 400 jobs from Henrico along with the creation of another 125 net new jobs. This is not your typical distribution facility as this operation will also house PFG’s sales and some administrative functions,” Thomas said. “Nationally, we are starting to see this trend as major corporations are looking to combine portions of their operations, which decrease costs and improve efficiencies. Companies like PFG continue to make investments in Hanover and the Greater Richmond Region as we have a very strong labor market which consists of over 700,000 in the Richmond MSA alone.”
Thomas said those jobs coming to Hanover offer above-average opportunities.
“Since these operations provide a wide spectrum of jobs other than just warehousing and logistics, those wages tend to be significantly higher on average as well.”
Thomas said the Performance Food Group project and others are the result of a cooperative effort to increase site ready opportunities in Hanover County.
“Over the last five years our department, working in conjunction with local land owners, our board of supervisors, Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership have made a concerted effort to invest in site readiness to make these properties in our Suburban Services Area more developable and eliminate risk from companies and prospects looking to make investments in Hanover,” he said.
Those efforts are paying dividends, according to Thomas.
“We are now starting to see the fruits of our labor, but it also comes with a challenge as we are quickly running out of property that is zoned and competitive for economic development projects. As we move into our next five-year strategic economic development and comprehensive planning efforts, this is an area we will want to prioritize working closely with our board of supervisors and citizens alike.”
Hanover supervisors cleared the final obstacles to the project at their November meeting, approving two planning requests to facilitate the construction.
Cardinal Commerce Center developer Scannell Properties requested a rezoning that would allow a truck maintenance facility on the site, and also requested a special exception allowing a taller fence than code allowed on the area of the property that fronts Route 1.
The proposed maintenance and fuel facility will serve the Performance Food fleet and will not accept public repairs. All trucks associated with the operation will utilize the entrance off Route 1 to access the property.
“The developer intends to develop a distribution center on the property, which is allowed by right under the approved zoning,” Maloney said. “The proposed maintenance facility will serve the distributor’s fleet. It’s not going to serve third-party vehicles,” he added.
The proposed maintenance facility would be comprised of three working maintenance bays and one wash bay. Maloney said the proposed maintenance facility will have no visual impact on the completed project.
Vice Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek questioned the future of the maintenance facility should the property change ownership at some point in the future. Maloney assured her the facility could not operate as maintenance of fueling facility open to the public.
The applicant’s second request involves fencing that will surround the property and its height.
“The distributor is also requesting that the property be enclosed with security fencing,” Maloney said. A special exemption is required when requesting fencing more than 4 feet in height.
Brendon Keane, an attorney representing Scannel Properties, said, “I thank Mr. Maloney for the collaborative nature in which we have worked through the issues on this project,” Keene said. “Particularly, it’s easy to identify problems but problem solving is really important and we appreciate Mr. Maloney’s attitude toward problem solving,” he added before asking for approval of both the proffer amendment and the special exception.
Rick Albee is a Chickahominy Falls resident and has been active throughout the planning stages for the Cardinal Commerce Center. He spoke in favor of the proposed project at the public hearing.
“My neighborhood is located directly across Cedar Lane from the Cardinal Commerce Center, and I can see the roof line of the first building from my driveway,” Albee said. “I’m here in support of both the proffer amendment and the special exception permit requested by Scannel Properties as they relate to the Cardinal Commerce Center.”
“I believe the two requests will have negligible detrimental impact on our community and will appropriately serve the needs of the proposed tenant for the next phase of this development,” Albee added.
He referenced support for the project among his neighbors. “Through numerous conversations I have had with quite a few neighbors in recent months, I’m unaware of any lingering opposition to the request,” he said. “Scannel Properties and Performance Food Group have reasonably addressed concerns raised about the proffer amendment. So far, it appears they are willing to go above and beyond the bare minimum requirements established for the facility by this board.
“I’m confident that PFG is sensitive to the interest of our community and Hanover County, and I believe we will all benefit by having this prominent Richmond area-based company as a neighbor and an anchor tenant of the Cardinal Commerce Center.”
Albee also acknowledged the efforts of planning staff and board members in reaching a workable agreement among neighbors and the developer.
“Finally, I would like to thank Ms. Dibble for her ongoing involvement in the Cardinal Commerce Center project and especially her continued interest in those of us who live along Cedar Lane here in Hanover,” Albee concluded.
The proposed center endured a long approval process that involved the Chickahominy Falls community and other residents who live along Cedar Lane who initially opposed the project due to traffic and lifestyle impacts.
Dibble was instrumental in bringing the two sides together and modifying the plan to make it more palatable to the neighbors.
“I’m very very pleased tonight that this case comes before us with a recommendation for approval from both the planning commission and the planning office,” Dibble said. “We also have support for this project from our community.”
Dibble also noted the collaborative nature of the project’s history.
“This has not happened by accident. I want to thank the developer Scannell Properties as well as Performance Food Group…. for your willingness to work with Hanover County to bring an $80 million capital investment project that reflects good planning practices and good neighbor initiatives.”
Dibble said Scannel and PFG not only held community meetings but listened “to the concerns of their neighbors and addressed those concerns through good design and proffers.”
For example, she noted the requirement that all truck traffic enter and exit via the Route 1 access point, eliminating those vehicles on Cedar Lane. Dibble also referenced the extended buffering along Cedar Lane.
“All of these parties came together respectfully and professionally to get this project to this point and I sincerely want to thank all of you — our community members, our neighbors…. and we really do appreciate all of your efforts to reach these compromises,” Dibble concluded prior to motioning for approval of the proffer amendment and the special exception.