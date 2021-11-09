PHHS Memorial Brick Ceremony rescheduled

A Patrick Henry High School Memorial Brick Ceremony has been rescheduled to 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. Unforeseen issues resulted in the bricks not being ready.
Patrick Henry High School is continuing a fundraising effort for the Hanover Education Foundation by selling bricks that are placed in memory of deceased alumni and faculty. Forty bricks were placed in April with 85 friends and family attending.
The annual brick dedication program has contributed close to $20,000 to Hanover Education Foundation (HEF) since it was started in 2012. Contact HEF: Phone: 804-365-4500; address, 200 Berkley Street, Ashland, VA 23005, Attention Beth Godbolt.