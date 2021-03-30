PHHS teacher named best in biology

HANOVER — Mechanicsville District’s Canova Peterson told his fellow members of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors that the proposed FY2022 budget contains something for everyone with the exception of one important element — the citizens.

While lauding the budget’s efforts to fund priorities at pre-pandemic levels and provide salary increases for employees, Peterson said county residents also were impacted by the pandemic with many losing jobs or suffering decreased compensation and this budget should reflect an effort to provide relief for them.

“This budget addresses needs and requests from every department of the county, government and the school division,” Peterson said. “The only group not considered in this budget is the citizens who are footing the bill for it.”

To alleviate that omission, Peterson proposed a 2-cent reduction in the county’s real estate tax rate from 81 cents per $100 of assessed value to 79 cents. The current rate is the lowest in the metro Richmond area.

Peterson praised the efforts of County Administrator John Budesky and the county’s financial team for their efforts regarding this year’s budget, and said the document addresses many of the county’s pressing needs and more.