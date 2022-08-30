TOMES, Phillip Edward "Doodie", 86, joined his heavenly family on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Born on Oct. 22, 1935, Doodie was raised in Church Hill in Richmond, Virginia. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Tomes. He is survived by his wife of 35 eventful years, June Powell Tomes; his children, Becky Carty, Cathie Taylor, Billy Tomes, Candace Mraz and Jason Mraz; plus five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and the best fur friend he ever had, Milburn the basset hound. Called Grandoodie or the Doodster by many, he is best remembered as a snazzy dresser, a man of many hats, a seasoned musician, a colorful storyteller, a generous gifter and an all around charmer. As a man about town, he made quite an impression. If you ever met Doodie, you'll remember. A private celebration of his life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doodie's memory to The Virginia Home, FreeHorse Arts or the Jason Mraz Foundation. "When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight," said Khalil Gibran. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Phillip TOMES
- Obituary
