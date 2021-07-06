Phillips and Brown take top honors for PHHS graduates

Daniel Stephen Phillips graduated from Patrick Henry High School as valedictorian with a 4.667 Grade Point Average.
His parents are Stephen and Nicole Phillips of Beaverdam.
At PHHS, Daniel served as National Honor Society president, Science National Honor Society president, and was a member of the National Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta. He also served as Junior Class president, 7thUP Middle School mentor, and South Anna Elementary School Number Ninjas volunteer.
He played the trumpet in the Patrick Henry High School Marching Band and was a section leader, the field commander, and a soloist.
Daniel was a member of the Hanover County Public Schools’ Superintendent’s Advisory Committee and HCPS Return To Learn Committee member.
In his community, Daniel has participated in the Greater Richmond Wind Ensemble at VCU, Richmond Youth Concert Orchestra, Virginia Space Grant Consortium (VSCS, VESSS), All-District Band Trumpet member, HOBY Representative, AIG High School Diplomat (Princeton University), and Meadowgate Alpacas Farm employee.
His future plans include attending The College of William and Mary as a James Monroe Scholar. “I hope to study Physics and Engineering with the goal of working at NASA.”
“I feel proud and fortunate to have been a part of the Patrick Henry community and I am grateful for all of the support I received as I reached for my academic goals,” Daniel said. “I am honored to be the valedictorian of such a strong and talented graduating class. With a strong sense of optimism, I look forward to college and my future just as the world is reopening.”
Owen Henry Brown is salutatorian of PHHS’ Class of 2021 with a 4.516 GPA.
He is the son of Timothy and Amy Brown of Ashland.
In high school, Owen was a member of the National Honor Society and Marching Band Show Choir Band, Jazz Band, and Hanover County Model Congress. He served as Junior Beta section leader, Thespian Society head lighting designer and booth member, and PHHS Patriot Players senator.
Community activities include The Center Players, head lighting designer; Feeding America Backpacks program; Theater Camp counselor; and Hanover Arts and Activities Center.
Owen will be attending the University of Virginia.
“I am grateful to my teachers and counselors at Patrick Henry High school for their support and belief in me along the way. It was a challenging year for all students, teachers, and staff, but we did it,” he said. “I am looking forward to returning to some normalcy at UVA in the fall.”