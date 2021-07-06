Phillips and Brown take top honors for PHHS graduates

Daniel Stephen Phillips graduated from Patrick Henry High School as valedictorian with a 4.667 Grade Point Average.

His parents are Stephen and Nicole Phillips of Beaverdam.

At PHHS, Daniel served as National Honor Society president, Science National Honor Society president, and was a member of the National Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta. He also served as Junior Class president, 7thUP Middle School mentor, and South Anna Elementary School Number Ninjas volunteer.

He played the trumpet in the Patrick Henry High School Marching Band and was a section leader, the field commander, and a soloist.

Daniel was a member of the Hanover County Public Schools’ Superintendent’s Advisory Committee and HCPS Return To Learn Committee member.

In his community, Daniel has participated in the Greater Richmond Wind Ensemble at VCU, Richmond Youth Concert Orchestra, Virginia Space Grant Consortium (VSCS, VESSS), All-District Band Trumpet member, HOBY Representative, AIG High School Diplomat (Princeton University), and Meadowgate Alpacas Farm employee.

His future plans include attending The College of William and Mary as a James Monroe Scholar. “I hope to study Physics and Engineering with the goal of working at NASA.”