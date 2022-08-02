Phyllis Louise BROOKS

BROOKS, Phyllis Louise, 90, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away after a brief struggle with advanced lung cancer on July 13, 2022. She was born on September 14, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Peter A. Lasiewicz and Lydia V. Heup. Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Pahl. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Schultz (Jerry) of Owatonna, Minnesota. Phyllis grew up with two sisters. A half brother (Jerry Schultz), whom she adored, would come along later in life. Phyllis enjoyed roller skating and dancing in her younger years. She attended Catholic schools through the eighth grade. She graduated in 1950 from South Division High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Phyllis loved singing in the school choir and flirting with the boys. After high school, she worked in retail sales where she met her first husband, Robert A. Pahl. She moved to Richmond with her mother after that marriage ended. It's there she would meet the handsome Elmo Brooks while buying gasoline at his filling station. Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement. It was during her retirement years that she enjoyed traveling with Elmo and even became an accomplished artist by watching Bob Ross on television. Brooks, Elmore "Elmo" Hudson, 90, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on October 16, 2021, due to heart failure. He was born on September 3, 1931, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Richard Emmett Brooks Jr. and Edna Earle Parrish. Elmo was preceded in death by his son, Elmo H. (Huddy) Brooks. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Bolton (Stuart); and numerous family members in the Richmond area. Elmo grew up in the Church Hill neighborhood and attended John Marshall High School. He developed a love for trains and went to work for the CSX Railroad where he advanced to the level of Train Master before retiring after 38 years in December of 1990. Elmo would father two children with his first wife and would later enjoy grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After retirement, Elmo enjoyed woodworking in his large machine-outfitted workshop. If not making something with his hands, you would find him watching the Nationals play baseball on television. Elmo was a 60-year member of the Northside Masonic Lodge No. 292. Elmo and Phyllis would engage in conversation every time Phyllis came to fill up her car. A home-cooked meal, a little flirting and the rest is history. They married on September 14, 1975, and would celebrate 46 years of marriage. They loved to travel in their motorhome, especially to Myrtle Beach, S.C. They also enjoyed many trips with friends and adventures to visit Phyllis's family in Wisconsin. The couple made their home in Ashland, Virginia, on Susquehanna Trail before moving into the Chestnut Grove Assisted Living facility in Henrico County. Elmo and Phyllis were both active members of Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville. Elmo served faithfully as an usher and as a Recreation Center desk host for several years. His infectious smile and humorous disposition made people feel happy to be there. Phyllis served the church by singing soprano in the adult choir. She loved to sing! She would sit next to Pastor Glen on the piano bench at Chestnut Grove and serenade the residents in song. She may not have remembered some things, but the words to her favorite hymns remained. The physical remains of Elmo and Phyllis rest in the cemetery at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville. Their souls now rejoice in their eternal home heaven! Thanks be to God! The caregivers for Elmo and Phyllis would like to thank the staff of Chestnut Grove for their watchful care and loving efforts over the past four plus years and the assistance of At Home Care Hospice for their brief oversight of Mrs. Brooks. To everyone who helped or contributed in ways big or small to the loving care of Elmo and Phyllis, please accept these words of sincere gratitude. Our precious friends were blessed beyond measure because of you. You have truly been the hands of Christ in action and the heart of Christ in motion to them. Only God can ever repay you for your Christian kindness during their later years when memories faded and physical health waned. Online condolences may be made at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com. If you would like to honor Elmo and Phyllis, please make contributions to www.feedthechildren.org or the recreation or music ministry of Cool Spring Baptist Church (give.coolspring.org).