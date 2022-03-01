Phyllis LOVING

LOVING, Phyllis Marie, 92, went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen N. Loving Sr.; daughter, Brenda L. Eubank; son, Allen N. Loving Jr.; mother, Dorothy Gordon; stepdad, Clair Gordon; sister, Alice McDowell. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy L. Balducci (Ricky); daughter-in-law, Martha Loving; sister, Louise Setchel; brother, Clair Gordon Jr. (Rae); sister-in-law, Gloria Wood (Henry). Phyllis had seven grandchildren, Angie Farmer (Kenneth), Nicole Eubank, Bubba Eubank (Wendy), Ashley Waller (Matt), Mac Loving, Dominic Balducci and Angela Balducci. She also had six great-grandchildren, Hunter Smith, Andrew Thornton, Ethan Cutright, Reed Farmer, Chandler Eubank and Melayna Loving; and one great-great-grandchild, Weston Smith; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Phyllis loved being outdoors and working in her yard. She was a kind and loving person who always put others first. She loved her family and friends and was especially fond of children. Affectionately known as "Mama Phyllis," she not only raised her own children, but she lovingly cared for the children of many friends and family members. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
