Phyllis SMILEY

SMILEY, Phyllis Hale, 82, of Mechanicsville, fought a valiant battle with cancer, but sadly passed away on October 3, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Ralph James Smiley; her daughter, Anita Ward (Glenn) of Mechanicsville; two sons, Chris of Chesterfield and Todd (Brenda) of Mechanicsville; her brother, Grover Hale (Betty); and her sister, Ruby Walker. Her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison, Ciara, Sydney, Haley, Blake and Emily, all called her "Meme" and she spent the last 25-plus years being a full-time nanny, taxi driver to their events, learning permit co-pilot (riding five to six hours at a time), a "let's go to the riva" volunteer and their biggest cheerleader. Spending time with her grandkids was always the highlight of her day and usually ended with one of them begging to sleep over with Meme. Early after marriage, she worked for Thalhimers Dept. Store as an Administrative Jr. Executive and Safety Director and later, worked in the banking industry until she left the business world to become a nanny for her grandchildren while also working at their preschool. When she was not working full-time, she literally drove her three children to baseball, ice hockey, ballet and baton twirling practices or competitions, never stopping to relax. Even during her hospice care, she continued the never-ending tasks of cleaning up, sometimes hours after midnight, including taking care of her husband while he recovered from COVID pneumonia. She was ALWAYS being a mom to someone. She was an extremely hard-working woman, wife, mother, grandmother and sister throughout her entire life. She loved you hard and we always knew she would tell it like it was. She will be truly missed. May she rest in peace and be welcomed into heaven by her parents, Grover Douglas and Annie Goodman Hale; her sisters, Anne Douglas Kellam and Margaret Hale Grey; and her brother, John B. Hale. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 with interment following in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Children's Hospital of Richmond.