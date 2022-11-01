 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PINION

  • 0
PINION

PINION, Michael Glenn, 67, passed away suddenly on Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Jeannine Elliott Pinion; his two daughters, Jennifer Pinion Rose, Emily Pinion-Jenkins and her husband, Gary Jenkins. He is survived by is grandchildren, Jacob Rose, Chandler Rose and Lecie Jenkins; his mother, Clara Pinion; and his older brother, Edward Pinion. He is also survived by his three sisters-in-law and their families, Pattie Matthews, Peggy And Michael Davy, Linda Elliott and Jo Wilson. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 2 p.m., at Pocahontas State Park in the Swift Creek Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Virginia Association for Parks (VAFP), P.O. Box 9205, Norfolk, Va. 23505.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marvin Stuart MATTHEWS, Jr.

Marvin Stuart MATTHEWS, Jr.

MATTHEWS, Mr. Marvin Stuart Jr. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Marvin "Stuart" Matthews Jr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, pas…

WOOD

WOOD

WOOD, Vivian L., 59, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean L…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News