PINION, Michael Glenn, 67, passed away suddenly on Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Jeannine Elliott Pinion; his two daughters, Jennifer Pinion Rose, Emily Pinion-Jenkins and her husband, Gary Jenkins. He is survived by is grandchildren, Jacob Rose, Chandler Rose and Lecie Jenkins; his mother, Clara Pinion; and his older brother, Edward Pinion. He is also survived by his three sisters-in-law and their families, Pattie Matthews, Peggy And Michael Davy, Linda Elliott and Jo Wilson. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 2 p.m., at Pocahontas State Park in the Swift Creek Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Virginia Association for Parks (VAFP), P.O. Box 9205, Norfolk, Va. 23505.
