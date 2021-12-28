Pipeline officials field public’s questions

Officials from Chickahominy Pipeline LLC held an informational Zoom session last week to provide details on a proposed project that could affect landowners in Hanover County.
For the past months, residents have notified county officials of survey inquiries occurring in the area and a possible natural gas pipeline that could transect the county. Hanover officials have expressed concerns regarding the efforts and have extended invitations for the company to either hold community meetings or present at a board of supervisors meeting.
The proposed pipeline would carry natural gas from its generating source to the proposed Chickahominy Power Plant located in Charles City.
Company officials have approached numerous landowners in Hanover and other county seeking permission to survey their land to gauge its suitability for the upcoming project. If the land meets the required criteria, efforts are made to agree on a fair market value for the easements.
Company officials fielded a variety of questions submitted by viewers on the Zoom session including what happens if a landowner does not want the pipeline on their property.
“If you don’t grant us the land rights then you don’t have a pipeline on your property,” said Beth Minear of Chickahominy Pipeline. “We would move on to another property owner. This is purely voluntary. We have not sought eminent domain authority and do not intend to seek eminent domain authority. We want you to want this project.”
She said property owners should consider the local benefit the project provides to the area when making a decision. She cited great jobs and environmental reliability as prominent factors. “It’s a win-win for the area,” she said. “If you don’t want the pipeline, then you don’t sign the rights agreement.”
Company officials said that projects like the Chickahominy Pipeline could prevent weather related environmental problems like the ones suffered in Texas when power grids were overwhelmed when temperatures dipped in the area.
“For those of you who watched the Texas debacle, they clearly disconnected themselves from the national grid. They had a weather event that they didn’t plan for… and had no backup. This pipeline is not weather dependent… so you have a reliable backup. This would definitely help as a redundant and provide a good source of energy,” Minear said.
The company has not sought State Corporation Commission regulation for the project, contending the project is a single use pipeline providing service to the Chickahominy Power Station. Since no gas is being sold directly to customers, the company contends that SCC regulation is not necessary.
Minear said signing an agreement to allow officials to survey your land does not equate to authorization to build on that land. It only provides the company with the right to enter the property and survey for suitability.
Another participant questioned the benefit to the landowner of allowing the pipeline and how does it affect property values. “There have been a lot of studies in the area about comparables for selling your house with or without a right of way….but the benefit is to make sure that your community – the nursing home, the grocery store, the schools, your home – has a continuous supply of reliable energy. That’s a benefit to the community and you personally,” Minear said.
Each easement requires a 50-foot right of way, extended to 75 feet during construction for safety reasons, and landowners who agree to the project have input regarding the location of that easement.
“It’s all negotiable,” Minear said. “It’s not like we tell you where you have to put it. You have the ability to negotiate where you want to put it.”
Officials addressed a perceived lack of communication with local officials regarding the project in a letter written two weeks ago.
“You saw our mia culpa, the letter we sent you a few weeks ago, and, honestly, this project was so different from the other pipeline projects that didn’t have a local benefit,” she said. “The company wanted to get a feel for constructability and the routes first to see if it’s even feasible before we started the outreach,” she added.
She conceded the outreach surrounding the project left much to be desired. “It was a mistake. We should have done outreach first before an ask and I think the letter said that. We have not done a great job with outreach and we’re making up for it and hope to gain your support.”
When asked if company official would be willing to attend a Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting and make a presentation, Minear said she was more than willing to accommodate. “I would love to. Invite me,” she said.
But county officials have repeatedly expressed concerns regarding the communications process.
There were also questions regarding funding for the proposed project. Company officials said the funding would be provided by private investors in the project.
They also explained the land agents employed to negotiate the agreements do not get a commission for every signature gathered. “They are not real estate agents,” Minear said. “They are salaried employees of the company and do not have a quota that they need to meet.”
Company officials maintained that they are not a regulated utility and do not supply gas service to the general public. The SCC does not agree and contends the project does need the agency’s oversight.
There were also questions regarding possible finalized routes for the more than 80-mile project that transects Louisa, Hanover, Charles City, Henrico, and New Kent counties.
Officials said as soon as residents respond to surveys or allow agents to inspect and survey properties , a final route for the pipeline can be established. Minear said the Charles City site was chosen to construct the pipeline due to its proximity to power providers who will utilize the generated power.
Minear said Virginia is one of the fastest growing regions in the country and needs the pipeline.
Another question centered on where the additional power would be used and asked if power from Virginia would be exported to other states.
“The electricity will be benefitting and reinforcing the grid,” Minear said. “It is a local benefit project for the quickest growing area. The other areas will benefit as well, but the input into the grid will be in Virginia,” she added.
Pipeline officials said more than 40 people accessed the Zoom meeting. Additional questions can be addressed to info@chickahominypipeline.com.
“The gas will come from a Virginia pipeline to the Chickahominy Power Plant,” Minear said. “It will provide great jobs for the area, great tax benefits for many of the areas, but yes, it is a regional transmission organization, PJM; but it’s all through put starting in Virginia.”