Pipeline officials field public’s questions

Another participant questioned the benefit to the landowner of allowing the pipeline and how does it affect property values. “There have been a lot of studies in the area about comparables for selling your house with or without a right of way….but the benefit is to make sure that your community – the nursing home, the grocery store, the schools, your home – has a continuous supply of reliable energy. That’s a benefit to the community and you personally,” Minear said.

Each easement requires a 50-foot right of way, extended to 75 feet during construction for safety reasons, and landowners who agree to the project have input regarding the location of that easement.

“It’s all negotiable,” Minear said. “It’s not like we tell you where you have to put it. You have the ability to negotiate where you want to put it.”

Officials addressed a perceived lack of communication with local officials regarding the project in a letter written two weeks ago.