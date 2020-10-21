Planning Commission defers action on R-MC CUP

ASHLAND – Randolph-Macon College President Robert Lindgren reiterated the relationship between the institution and the Town of Ashland last week as he pursued a Conditional Use Permit for a house at 301 Caroline St. However, the Ashland Planning Commission deferred any action after at least an hour of presentations and discussions.
With Vice Chair Charles Selden making a motion to deny the request going nowhere without a second, Chair Bob Flanagan said the commission had “the option to defer as well if you feel like there’s something that needs to be worked out.”
Commission members agreed to defer action “and allow the staff to present more details conditions.”
Selden suggested proffers that were involved – “sort of a reuse of the ones that were in the Howard property, and a little bit of refinement on the parking as per our discussions.
The CUP for R-MC was brought before the commission by Will Tucker, who said the request was to change the house at 301 Caroline St. from residential to office. He noted office uses as permitted in the district.
R-MC submitted the application in July to change the zoning of what had been a single-family residence. The house is vacant, but was a private residence in 2008 when R-MC had presented its Master Plan about properties.
The house is described as a Colonial Revival “or something along those lines. The R-2 designation of that site is located near the higher education area, and is considered a low density residential district. The Planning Department staff “envisions many residential uses, predominantly residential uses.
The expectation of the town falls within the parameters of the college remaining “within its current footprint.”
A need to preserve higher-end housing to attract higher-income owners was addressed, with the additional goal of preservation efforts that is a theme throughout that particular area of the town.
Approving the CUP, Tucker continued, would expand the college footprint. “The college is expanding and what we have done in the past is grow taller – vertical, not horizontal.”
“If the college continues to expand its footprint, neighborhoods will become impacted by this,” he added.
Speaking on behalf of the staff, Tucker said they recommend denying CUP 20-0729.
Just as he had said at the Sept. 9 meeting, Lindgren said the college and the town are inextricably linked. He told the planning commission that he was “here to support CUP for 301 Caroline St.” He then referred to a CUP that had been approved on Feb. 8, 2012, by the commission for a house at 303 Caroline St. He said Ashland Town Council then approved the request on March 6, 2012.
The intention, Lindgren said, is “to use the facility for marketing and advancement staff adjacent to the alumni house.” He said he had shared photos with town officials so they could “see how easy that conversion could be.
Lindgren again reviewed data he shared last month, including the relationship between the college and the town, with 119 employees who live with their families in Ashland; an average annual payroll of $54,200 totaling just over $6.4 million. “Additionally, 48 retirees from R-MC live in Ashland, alumni, board members, fans, and Yellow Jacket fans constitute hundreds more in Ashland.”
He reminded the commission of the community spirit the college shows by providing access to the Blackwell Auditorium, fountain area, campus for special events, and a walking track trail.
“During my 14-plus years at the college, we have been on the perimeter or contiguous to our campus,” the college president said.
Lindgren pointed out that the college has only pursued CUP requests for 301 and 303 Caroline St. “Some acquisitions such as those at the intersection of England and Henry streets are attached to growth – could include retail shops as we have considered, more pedestrian-friendly environment there.”
“R-MC is not a developer and does not aspire to take over the town,” he said. Lindgren said the college receives “calls each year from individuals who want to sell us their homes in and around the college.”
Lindgren wrapped up his comments by saying he wants to “sustain the 190-year-old institution,” as well as wanting Ashland to thrive. “The college is a strong essential feature of this wonderful town. I request respectfully that you approve our CUP and allow us to proceed with 301 Caroline St. as allowed under the R-2 zoning.”
Flanagan said the commission had received a number of letters and emails about the CUP. “Those, of course, are read and taken into account. I wanted to make sure that was noted.”
Rosanne Shalf of 305 College Ave. addressed the commission during the public hearing on the CUP. “I love Randolph-Macon,” she said, noting several family members have tied to the college. “We feel fortunate to have this institution in our town.
“The problem is, as it grows, it’s like a small cub, a bear cub, awakening and it rolls over a little bit, squashes us unintentionally and we need to push back a little sometimes,” she said.
“When the Hughes’ house was brought up for a CUP back in 2012, we had a meeting at Dr. Lindgren’s house. It was a very civil meeting, but we came away -- or at least I did – that this was a one-time thing, and it was not a precedent-setting event that the college was really going to try not to encroach upon the neighborhood,” Shalf continued.
“All those areas have buildings that are in the Historic District or eligible to be in the Historic District. I am opposed to this particular CUP because -- if you look at that block -- there were three houses. Two of them are still residential houses. One of them was the center one; the Hughes house is an office but the other two are not. As residences, they are buffers for the rest of the neighborhood,” she said.
She said she was concerned with the possible change in the CUP because the street now has less parking, less lighting, and less traffic. “It is compatible with the residences to Caroline [Street] and College Park.”
“Any time we allow single-family residences to become an office, it becomes dead to the community. There are no longer social activities, and it has a dispiriting effect on the neighborhood and deflates the value of houses,” Shalf said.
She also said it was important for the tax base of the town and broader character to have enough housing to support the resident community. “The very neighborhoods that the college has expanded into, the town should be protecting.”
“Sometimes when the college buys an historic house it doesn’t take very good care of the historic character,” she said.
She closed by “strongly” urging the planning commission and town council to deny the CUP request.
Ray Martin appeared before the commission to voice his support of the college. He immediately said he was not employed by the college, but that he does volunteer by teaching some engineering classes.
“I understand the college, what they do, and how they do it. I got involved because I wanted to see the college develop and grow in ways to keep up with the community. Martin encouraged the commission to approve R-MC’s request.
The planning commission did talk about the issue of encroachment as members turned to the staff for further discussion as they agreed on a deferment.
In another matter, Assistant Town Manager Matt Reynal reviewed the projects included in the Capital Improvement Plan. Among projects listed were major road construction, renovations to Ashland Town Hall and Carter Pool; and single-time work that would maintain another 15 or 25 years.
He told the commission that a review of the draft program needs to be recommended by members so that council can adopt it in January. Reynal added there is ranking process for the projects, and asked members to choose their top 10 picks. He said the time is a bit tight due to mandatory public hearings.
When asked about funding, Reynal said the town can pursue state and federal monies.
The next meeting of the Ashland Planning Commission will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Ashland Town Hall.