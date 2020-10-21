Planning Commission defers action on R-MC CUP

Lindgren wrapped up his comments by saying he wants to “sustain the 190-year-old institution,” as well as wanting Ashland to thrive. “The college is a strong essential feature of this wonderful town. I request respectfully that you approve our CUP and allow us to proceed with 301 Caroline St. as allowed under the R-2 zoning.”

Flanagan said the commission had received a number of letters and emails about the CUP. “Those, of course, are read and taken into account. I wanted to make sure that was noted.”

Rosanne Shalf of 305 College Ave. addressed the commission during the public hearing on the CUP. “I love Randolph-Macon,” she said, noting several family members have tied to the college. “We feel fortunate to have this institution in our town.

“The problem is, as it grows, it’s like a small cub, a bear cub, awakening and it rolls over a little bit, squashes us unintentionally and we need to push back a little sometimes,” she said.

“When the Hughes’ house was brought up for a CUP back in 2012, we had a meeting at Dr. Lindgren’s house. It was a very civil meeting, but we came away -- or at least I did – that this was a one-time thing, and it was not a precedent-setting event that the college was really going to try not to encroach upon the neighborhood,” Shalf continued.