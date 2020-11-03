Plans unveiled for widening of Pole Green Road

Even with those considerations, Vidunas said the project is designed to provide safe and functional travel for those traveling Pole Green Road for the next 20 years and address increased traffic on the thoroughfare due to planned growth in the region. Pedestrian safety and connectivity also will be enhanced with the improvements.

With more than 19,000 cars and trucks utilizing the roadway each day, Vidunas said the road is reaching a “tipping point” that requires a solution.

In 2009, the county widened a section of Pole Green that extends from U.S. 295 to Bell Creek, but a new ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) Distribution Center and numerous residential developments like Bishops Park prompted officials to continue on a plan that will eventually see four lanes from U.S. 295 to U.S. 360.

Though unrelated, improvements in Commonwealth Park that include the new ABC Distribution Center and improvements at Antique Lane also will ease congestion in the area.

Although the design plan is still in the planning stages, there are several elements to the Pole Green project that should enhance safety and decrease accidents on the road.