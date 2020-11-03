Plans unveiled for widening of Pole Green Road

HANOVER -- The good news is a plan is being designed to provide relief for the thousands who travel or live along Pole Green Road and suffer daily delays and backups along the heavily-traveled road.
Hanover County officials held a citizens information meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to introduce residents to a proposed plan to widen Pole Green Road from Rural Point Road to Bell Creek Road, alleviating a two-lane nightmare that has plagued residents for years.
The good news was tempered with the reality of a timeline that doesn’t see any dirt turned until 2024.
Joe Vidunas, traffic engineer and project manager, said the project is in its infant stages and designs are incomplete. Affected citizens and residents are encouraged to provide public input to a project that Vidunas concedes will have a significant impact on residents in the area.
“We know that this project is going to have significant impacts on your way of life,” Vidunas said. “We will do everything we can to try to minimize those impacts within reason but we are limited to some extent as to what we can do.”
Realizing that residents’ properties are an important asset, Vidunas said he doesn’t take those impacts lightly. “I try to put myself in your shoes and how I would feel about certain things.”
He also acknowledged the impacts will not be “equitable” and some residents will be affected more than others.
Even with those considerations, Vidunas said the project is designed to provide safe and functional travel for those traveling Pole Green Road for the next 20 years and address increased traffic on the thoroughfare due to planned growth in the region. Pedestrian safety and connectivity also will be enhanced with the improvements.
With more than 19,000 cars and trucks utilizing the roadway each day, Vidunas said the road is reaching a “tipping point” that requires a solution.
In 2009, the county widened a section of Pole Green that extends from U.S. 295 to Bell Creek, but a new ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) Distribution Center and numerous residential developments like Bishops Park prompted officials to continue on a plan that will eventually see four lanes from U.S. 295 to U.S. 360.
Though unrelated, improvements in Commonwealth Park that include the new ABC Distribution Center and improvements at Antique Lane also will ease congestion in the area.
Although the design plan is still in the planning stages, there are several elements to the Pole Green project that should enhance safety and decrease accidents on the road.
Medians are included in the plan that will divide two lanes of traffic in each direction and a sidewalk is planned for the entire length of the project along the south side of Pole Green, providing pedestrian access to shopping areas. The plans also include a bike path that will either be incorporated in an outer shared lane in each direction or a marked path that will require additional right of way acquisition.
Pedestrian crosswalks also are planned at the Bell Creek intersection and continuous T’s or dedicated left turn lanes are outlined at Hanover Grove and Plum Grove.
The project also will require three stormwater drainage basins, and the intersection at Lee Davis Road also will be improved.
Vidunas admitted the addition of medians will prevent some homeowners from leaving their driveways and turning left, but said the intersections would facilitate easier and safer U-turns at several intersections.
The project manager said citizens’ input is important and designs are still evolving, noting that several changes have resulted from citizens’ communication.
Improvements at the Lee-Davis Road intersection that include the elimination of the bump-out and an extended left hand turn lane as well as additional crosswalks at the Bell Creek intersection were changes initiated by citizens’ requests or input.
The project’s total cost is projected at $24 million, the main chunk ($13 million) derived from Federal funds. Vidunas said construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and last about 18 months.
The project is currently in the 10% stage, according to Vidunas, and a final design plan puts the project at the 30% complete stage. The next step involves right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation.
A public hearing on the project is scheduled for next year, once a complete design plan is in place.
Mike Flagg, Department of Public Works director, responded to questions submitted by citizens before the meeting as well as written requests from those in attendance.
Some of those concerns were the lack of signals for intersections at Hanover Grove and other intersections. Flagg said the county does not control the process, and VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) enforces standards regarding when a traffic light is required. According to recent traffic studies, Flagg said those intersections did not meet those guidelines, but said improvements to those intersections like the continuous T’s and extended left turn lanes would enhance safety at those intersections.
Flagg said the road will be designed to handle traffic for the next 20 years and actual traffic study results and projections will be available in a written summary next month.
While acknowledging the construction is a sacrifice for those living along the design route, Flagg said homeowners will have access to their sites, excepting rare exceptions, during the construction period. He said most work will be done during normal business hours, but some paving or similar work could take place at night.
The director said the project is at a stage where options are available, and public input is important and sought as design plans are configured.
“We want to hear from you, especially those residents who live along the project,” Flagg said. “We’ve learned a lot from the interaction we’ve had and we want to hear from people that we may have missed during this early phase. We’re going to take these comments under consideration.”
Several members of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors and Hanover County Planning Commission attended the meeting at the Administration Building.